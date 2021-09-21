(The Center Square) – Missouri stands to receive $6.5 billion for highways and $484 million for bridges as part of the five-year $1.2 trillion federal Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act approved by the Senate in July and set for a Monday House vote.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce this week posted an analysis recommending ways states can leverage federal dollars with existing plans to finance improvements that may not be immediately apparent.
“Most Americans are familiar with the ongoing need to repair our roads and bridges or to improve access to broadband across rural America,” the U.S. Chamber said, noting there are myriad “lesser-known benefits” in the massive bill.
According to the U.S. Chamber, “Missouri is one of seven states that will garner multi-benefits from the proposed federal Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act” by investing federal money into logistics infrastructure.
“Missouri’s central location in the continental U.S. has made the state a leader in highway freight tonnage,” the report states, adding the state’s “commodity value for highway freight” is projected to increase 70% by 2030.
The U.S. Chamber says when state lawmakers chart how to distribute Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act allocations, they’ll have one road map: Transportation 2030, Making Missouri A Leading Logistics Hub, a 2020 study published by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
“Our transportation infrastructure could be one of the greatest economic opportunities for our state – or one of the greatest economic failures of our generation,” Missouri Chamber President/CEO Daniel P. Mehan said when the report was released. “This data will help drive the conversation as we work to improve our state’s transportation infrastructure.”
Among Transportation 2030’s findings:
• More than half of Missouri’s economy is affected through the direct movement of freight or the use of freight systems. Approximately 83,500 people are employed in Missouri’s transportation and warehousing sector
• Trains and trucks will continue to dominate Missouri’s freight movement industry. Rail commodity value is forecast to increase from $465 billion a decade ago to $790 billion in 2030, an increase of 70%; truck commodity value is forecast to increase from $710 billion in 2011 to $1.2 trillion in 2030, also an increase of 70%.
Freight moved through inland waterways is forecast to increase by 23 % to $15 billion. Air freight is expected to experience the most growth, increasing by 142% to $27 billion in value by 2030.
“Much has been written about the mounting crisis beneath our declining highways and bridges,” it says. “The issue of Missouri’s under-utilized airports and waterways has not been as widely discussed, but these assets are a valuable resource waiting to be fully tapped.”
The report contains 22 recommendations for strengthening Missouri’s road, port, air and railways with emphasis on “leveraging Missouri’s location through strategic policymaking and investment.” Among them:
- More robust, diversified funding to address the estimated $825 million in unfunded transportation priorities annually. That gap will be partially plugged by the Missouri General Assembly’s 2021 adoption of Senate Bill 262, which raises the Motor Fuels Tax (MFT) from 17 cents a gallon — the nation’s second-lowest, unchanged since 1996 — to 29 cents a gallon by 2026 to generate an additional $513 million for roads, according the state’s Department of Revenue (DOR).
- Enhancing “opportunities to make our state more welcoming to public-private investment with incentive programs or matching funds, streamlined regulations and improved collaboration.”
- Defining a policy for autonomous passenger vehicles and trucks to “increase certainty for logistics companies investing in Missouri.”
- Better redevelopment policies.
- Establishing a Midwest Air Cargo Hub to improve connections with major markets to improve prospects for new and expanded industry, including foreign direct investment.