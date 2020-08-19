(The Center Square) – With the COVID-19 pandemic still wrecking havoc in various ways, the University of Missouri System has launched a pilot program that makes standardized testing optional for first-time undergraduate applicants for the 2021-22 year.
“We recognize COVID-19 and the limited accessibility and availability of standardized tests nationwide present stress and challenges for applicants,” said UM System president and MU Chancellor Mun Choi. “This temporary policy will eliminate a hurdle created by the pandemic.”
While looking to make matters less hectic for as many students as possible, Choi stressed that standards will not be compromised.
“Applications will still be thoroughly reviewed and must meet our institutional standards for academic excellence,” he said.
The change also makes submitting ACT or SAT scores optional for applicants, leaving acceptance decisions based on GPA, class rank, academic course load, rigor of coursework, extracurricular and leadership activities, letters of recommendation and personal essays.
Each member institution will be charged with setting minimum GPA standards for acceptance.
At the same time, Springfield-based Missouri State University is set to begin accepting so-called “superscores” this fall that allow students to submit top scores for each section on standardized tests such as the ACT or SAT. The university has also instituted a test-optional policy for students who have a high school GPA of 3.25 or higher.
“It’s our goal to make Missouri State as open and accessible as possible for anyone who wants to pursue a college degree,” said MSU President Clif Smart. “We expect this policy change will help move the needle in that direction.”
School officials note at least 800 other four-year public and private institutions across the country have also added test-optional admission options for certain students. In addition, another 400 universities added the option due to COVID-19 and cancellation of spring and summer ACT and SAT exams.