Missouri state Reps. Mike Person (D) and Raychel Proudie (D) are both running in House District 73 in this year’s Aug. 2 primary. The two incumbents are competing in the same district due to redistricting. Person was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives in 2020 and currently represents District 74. Proudie was elected in 2019 and currently represents District 73. Kevin McConnel (L) also qualified in this district and will face the Democratic primary winner in the Nov. 8 general election.
All 163 seats in the Missouri House of Representatives and even-numbered districts in the state Senate are up for election this year, which is 91% of all legislative seats. Ninety-seven (60%) House districts have Democratic candidates and 12 (71%) Senate districts have Democratic candidates.
Seventeen Democratic incumbents are running uncontested for seats in the Missouri House of Representatives, which is 10% of House races. Twenty-two Democratic state House incumbents have at least one challenger. The two Democratic incumbents running for re-election in the state Senate are unopposed in the primary and have only Republican challengers. There are five districts currently held by a Democrat that will not have an incumbent running.
Fourteen races across both chambers have more than one Democratic candidate. Twelve races in the House are contested and two in the Senate.
Missouri is one of 23 Republican state government trifectas, meaning that the Republican Party controls the office of governor and both chambers of the General Assembly. Republicans currently have a 24-10 Republican majority in the state Senate and a 108-49 majority in the state House of Representatives.
The candidate filing deadline for this year’s elections in Missouri was on March 29. Missouri is one of 46 states holding legislative elections in 2022. The Democratic primary for all districts in the Missouri General Assembly is on Aug. 2.