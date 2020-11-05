(The Center Square) — Tuesday was a good day for Missouri Republicans, who saw a sitting GOP governor elected for the first time in 32 years, a congressional incumbent beat back a strong Democratic challenger, and the party tighten its domination in both chambers of the state Legislature.
Gov. Mike Parson cruised to a comfortable 500,000-vote victory over his Democratic challenger, state Auditor Nicole Galloway, to win his first term as the state’s chief executive. He assumed the position after Eric Greitens resigned in 2018.
Parson’s 17-percent margin of victory tripled Greitens’ 2016 margin of victory as support for the governor surged Tuesday despite President Donald Trump, at the top of the party ticket, tallying 4-percent fewer votes in Tuesday’s election than he did four years ago in Missouri.
The other most prominent Republican victory in Missouri Tuesday, other than the narrow adoption of Amendment 3, was four-term GOP incumbent U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner defeating state Sen. Jill Schupp in their Congressional District 2 (CD 2) race.
Wagner defied polls and a strong challenge by Schupp to win the election by 7 percent of the vote, improving slightly on her 2018 reelection win over Democrat Cort VanOstran by 4 percent of the vote.
With Wagner’s CD 2 win in Missouri’s only truly competitive congressional race, Republicans will retain their 6-2 majority in the state’s congressional delegation, which returns seven incumbents and one newcomer — CD 2’s Cori Bush, the first Black woman to represent Missouri in Congress.
Bush easily defeated Republican challenger Anthony Rogers in their CD 1 race in deep blue urban St. Louis after unseating Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay in August’s Democratic primary.
Tuesday’s elections further cemented Republican dominion of the state House and Senate with the GOP retraining supermajorities in both chambers.
Before the election, Republicans held a 113-48 majority in the 163-seat Missouri House of Representatives. They will convene in January with a 114-49 chamber advantage.
Democrats were successful in defending incumbent and friendly district seats and, potentially, in flipping one House seat with GOP incumbent Rep. Steve Helms trailing Democratic challenger Betsy Fogle by 34 votes, requiring a recount in their House District 135 race.
Republicans, meanwhile, gained two House reps by winning the races for two open seats. HD 58 went to unopposed Republican Willard Haley and in HD 34, Republican Rick Roeber edged Democrat Chris Hager by 345 votes, to assume the seat vacated by the death of his wife, Rebecca Roeber, last year.
In state Senate races, Republicans enjoyed a 24-10 chamber advantage going into Tuesday’s election and emerged with that same wedge to sustain their chamber supermajority.
Half of Missouri’s 34 state Senate seats were on the ballot with 14 of 17 races rated as “safe” for eight Republican and six Democratic hopefuls with only three regarded as competitive.
In all three cases Tuesday, incumbents won.
Two-term Democratic state Rep. Doug Beck succeeded term-limited Democrat Sen. Scott Sifton in keeping St. Louis-area CD 1 blue, garnering 55 percent of the vote to defeat Republican Dr. David Lenihan.
Incumbent Republican Sen. Andrew Koenig beat back a spirited challenge by Democrat state Rep. Deb Lavender with 54 percent of the vote in SD 15
First-term incumbent Republican Sen. Caleb Rowden, who served as 2018-20 Senate Majority Floor Leader, edged Democratic challenger Judy Baker in Tuesday's election with 51.56 percent of the vote in CD 19.
Rowden, the majority floor leader, relied on a dominant performance in heavily Republican Cooper County and about $1 million in campaign contributions to win the Columbia-area district race.