(The Center Square) — Half of Missouri’s 34 state Senate seats are on the ballot with 14 of 17 races rated as “safe” for eight Republican and six Democratic hopefuls.
But three Senate races are regarded as toss-ups and could prove pivotal in the GOP’s drive to sustain a chamber supermajority, an advantage that takes on increased importance if Democrat state Auditor Nicole Galloway defeats incumbent Republican Gov. Mike Parson in their tight gubernatorial election.
Republicans enjoyed a 24-10 chamber advantage during the 2019-20 legislative sessions. With GOP candidates likely to win eight of 14 elections in “safe” red districts, the party has a projected 22-9 advantage right now. At least 23 votes are needed to override a gubernatorial veto.
The three key races: Democratic Rep. Doug Beck vs. Republican Dr. David Lenihan for the open State District 1 seat; incumbent Republican Sen. Andrew Koenig vs. Democrat Rep. Deb Lavender in SD 15; incumbent GOP Sen. Caleb Rowden vs. Democrat Judy Baker in SD 19.
Various supermajority thresholds offer key advantages under Missouri law. In addition to overriding a veto with 23 votes, 24 votes can block a “PQ motion.”
A PQ motion, or “moving the previous question,” is most often used in the House to end to debate on a bill. Eighteen votes are necessary to adopt a PQ, 24 are needed to deny the PQ.
SD 1: Two-term Democratic Rep. Doug Beck is vying to succeed term-limited Democrat Sen. Scott Sifton in this St. Louis-area district in a tight race against Republican challenger, Dr. David Lenihan.
Beck has raised more than $500,000 in the campaign. Among his DougPAC’s top donors are $125,000 from Protect Missouri Freedom; $100,036 from Sheet Metal Workers Local No. 36; and $33,250 from Safer Families for Missouri.
Lenihan, a peripheral neurosurgeon, created the Tiber Health medical university network, owns Ponce Health Sciences University and has vowed to bring a new medical university to St. Louis.
Lenihan’s Citizens for a Better District 1 has raised about $100,000 in contributions for the largely self-funded campaign.
Polls indicate Beck is leading and likely to win, but pundits caution a Lenihan upset is not out of the question.
SD 15: Republican incumbent Sen. Andrew Koenig, who served four terms in the House before winning a Senate seat in 2016, faces Democratic challenger Rep. Deb Lavender in this suburban St. Louis district.
Koenig is a leading member of the Senate’s Conservative Caucus and spearheaded the controversial 2019 abortion bill. His Freedom’s Promise Pac has raised more than $460,000, including $150,000 from billionaire ‘Show Me Institute’ founder and large GOP donor Rex Sinquefield and $110,000 from Missouri Senate Campaign Committee.
Lavender, who served three House terms, has raised more than $1 million in her campaign to turn blue a district gerrymandered red after the 2010 Census but where President Donald Trump – and, potentially, down-ballot Republicans – is not farting well in polls.
Lavender’s Purple PAC’s biggest donors include $100,000 from CHIPP Political and $33,250 from Safer Families for Missouri.
Polls and the Missouri Times rate this race a “toss up.”
SD 19: First-term incumbent Republican Sen. Caleb Rowden, who served as 2018-20 Senate Majority Floor Leader, faces Democrat Judy Baker, a former state rep. who has previously run for U.S. Congress, lieutenant governor and state treasurer.
Rowden, who served two House terms before winning his Senate seat in 2016 in the central Missouri district that includes Columbia, has raised more than $834,000.
His Missouri Forward PAC has received $275,000 from Supporters of Health Research & Treatment, $250,000 from Missouri Senate Campaign Committee, $150,000 from Jeanne Sinquefield and $150,000 from Rex Sinquefield.
Baker, aside from her 2004-08 House stints and frequent candidacies, is well-known in the Columbia area after starting a non-profit that addresses poverty and youth development. Her Missouri Action PAC has raised about $500,000.
Rowden has razor-thin edge in polls with pundits projecting he will narrowly retain his seat.