(The Center Square) – As Missouri Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Independence, reviewed how his party will achieve future legislative goals, he identified a change in the landscape.
"It's not hard to see for anybody who looks at the Senate," Rizzo said to reporters on Thursday at the end of the 2022 legislative session. "There are probably three factions now."
Rizzo said the 10 Democrats in the Senate would be legislating with 24 Republicans. However, a subset of five Republicans, the conservative caucus, continually asserted themselves throughout the 2022 session. They led filibusters delaying approval of a Congressional map. They repeatedly argued for bills and amendments on banning the teaching of critical race theory in schools, transgender athletes competing in sports and providing needle exchanges. During the final weeks of the session, the caucus held a news conference separate from the Republicans to promote and clarify their actions.
Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake St. Louis, is a leader of the caucus. He commented on the floor during the last week of the session about actions they would take if a House bill with another map were introduced. However, when Onder learned enough Republicans were willing to move on a "previous question (PQ)," a procedural tactic to stop debate, the caucus didn't attempt to obstruct.
"I think it was pretty clear for the first time in Missouri history, Republicans were about to have the PQ used against Republicans and that's unprecedented," Onder said. "There's been a lot of mistrust, a lot of dirty tricks in the course of this session and last session, too. And to see the majority caucus do that to their own members is very disappointing."
Caucus member Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, said the fractures in the Republican party are due to the departure of its platform – limited or small government, lower taxes, family values and the defense of life, liberty and property.
"We continually see too many members of the Republican caucus deviating from that platform," Eigel said. "It started a year ago when we passed the largest tax increase in the history of the state on gas of all things."
Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, said he didn't respond to social media posts by conservative caucus members questioning his actions or leadership during the session. He added his decision not to run for the U.S. Congress was to maintain a focus on his current position and constituents.
"At the end of the day, I'm comfortable with where I am, I'm comfortable with who I am and I'm comfortable with the decisions that I've made relative to this caucus," Rowden said. "There have been struggles. There have been challenges. And we're not going to act like those aren't there. But you have to find people who are willing to say at the end of the day, I care more about the betterment of the whole than I do about the betterment of myself."