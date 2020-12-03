(The Center Square) — Missouri is using federal stimulus money to pay a Texas company to provide the state’s overtaxed hospitals with supplemental health care staffing for the next three months.
Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday that the state is hiring Vizient to deploy up to 760 additional staff members to hospitals across the state, including registered nurses, respiratory therapists and certified nurse assistants that would add Missouri’s capacity by nearly 600 hospital beds.
“Staffing continues to be one of the biggest challenges right now, and we are currently doing everything we can at the state level to assist,” Parson said. There aren’t enough doctors and nurses to staff these beds.”
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) COVID-19 dashboard, there were 2,758 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state on Monday, down 21 from the previous Monday.
Of those, 659 are in the ICU and 376 are on ventilators, according to the DHSS.
In the last seven day’s average, DHSS reports there are 2,634 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed each day over the last week, totaling 18,437 new cases and 98 deaths last week.
As of October, Missouri has over 22,000 hospital beds, including over 2,700 ICU beds, the DHSS tallies. Hospitals have more 2,300 ventilators and the state has an additional 240 ventilators stockpiled, DHSS states.
The Missouri Hospital Association (MHA) reported Wednesday that only one-quarter of the state’s hospital were available with ICU bed capacity at 21.7%
St. Louis-area hospitals have 18 percent of available ICU capacity while northwest Missouri-area hospitals have 8 percent capacity open, the MHA said.
“The state’s new partnership with Vizient will allow rapid deployment of staff to support hospital capacity in all regions of the state,” MHA President Herb Kuhn said, fearing a post-Thanksgiving surge that swill further strain hospitals and health care workers.
“In the days and weeks ahead, these agency staff workers will provide essential support to our hospitals,” Kuhn said, adding he “didn’t know” when Vizient workers will materialize in state hospitals.
Based in Irving, Texas, Vizient serves more 5,000 not-for-profit health systems and their affiliates, including 1,360 acute care hospitals, nationwide. It has provided similar pandemic-related manpower assistance in Arizona and Illinois.
The state’s contact with Vizient is for 12 weeks, Parson said. He did not say how much that contract would cost.
“Funding is always an issue,” he said. “This is about taking care of Missourians. If you are sick, we are going to take care of you.”
Parson did not comment – and through Thursday had not commented – on the 53-page report released Wednesday that said the Missouri Veterans Commission’s (MVC) response to COVID-19 outbreaks in its seven veterans’ nursing homes was “inadequate.”
The study, commissioned by Parson and prepared by the St. Louis law firm Armstrong Teasdale, concludes the MVC did not recognize the severity of COVID-19 outbreaks that killed more than 100 veterans housed in state nursing homes since September.
“The lack of a comprehensive outbreak plan led to confusion and inefficiencies, and it almost certainly contributed to the inability to contain the spread of COVID-19 once it was introduced into the homes,” the report said.
The report recommends better data analysis procedures and outlines several response strategies, most notably examining oversight of the MVC, which operates under the state’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) but with little mandated coordination.
“Accountability measures and a clear structure involving direct oversight may be necessary to ensure better communication exists between MVC, DPS, and other stakeholders,” the report states.