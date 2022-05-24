(The Center Square) – Teachers will get an 8% raise in the first year of a new four-year contract approved Monday by the American Federation of Teachers Local 420 and St. Louis Public Schools.
More than 80% of the membership voted in favor of the contract, according to the AFT's Facebook page. A media release from St. Louis Public Schools stated the union and district agreed to reopen negotiations a year early to enhance compensation and benefits for all. Negotiations with nurses and custodians are still underway.
"Our members questioned parts of the proposal but in the end chose not to make the good the enemy of the perfect," Ray Cummings, president of the AFT, said in a statement. "We are a democracy and we listen to our members. We look forward to working with the elected school board."
SLPS lost its accreditation with the state due to poor student performance and financial instability in 2007. It earned provisional accreditation in 2012, and the state returned control to the local board in 2019.
"We are sending a clear message that SLPS is 'all in' when it comes to a commitment to putting the best people and resources in all of our schools," Kelvin Adams, Superintendent of St. Louis Public Schools, said in a statement.
After the first year, teachers will receive a 3% raise in each of the next two years. Teachers also will be eligible for $10,000 retention bonuses. The district also committed $3 million per year for three school years beginning in 2023-2024 for a "Pilot Equity Placement and Pay Fund." Teachers working in the district's most impoverished areas will receive extra pay under the program.
"We want to pair our best teachers with the children who need the most help," Adams said. "This is what equity looks like; seeing that children with the greatest needs are given the means to catch up with the rest."
The current minimum salary for a teacher with a bachelor's degree in St. Louis Public Schools is $41,793. It ranks 12th out of Missouri's 518 school districts, according to the 2021-2022 Missouri Salary Benchmarks and Rankings published by the Missouri National Education Association. The maximum is $61,931, ranked 11th in the state. The minimum salary for a teacher with a master's degree is $44,579, ranked 32nd in the state; the maximum is $78,225, ranked 23rd.
"This compensation package was one of the most important things we have had the chance to approve in quite some time," Matt Davis, president of the SLPS Board of Education, said in a statement. "I compliment district and union leaders for thinking outside of the normal contract schedule to make this happen for our teachers who truly deserve it."
A state law passed in 2006 set the minimum teacher's salary at $25,000 beginning in the 2009-2010 school year. Next fiscal year's state budget sent to Republican Gov. Mike Parson during the final days of the 2022 legislative session would increase minimum starting salaries to $38,000. The National Education Association's ranking of average starting salaries had Missouri last at $33,234.