(The Center Square) – In the last fiscal year, Missouri taxpayers paid an average of more than $22 million less to settle lawsuits filed against the state than they did over the prior two years.
According to newly-elected Attorney General Eric Schmitt, the state paid just $10 million for cases filed against the state ranging from sex and race discrimination to negligence, compared to $29.3 and $35.9 million over the last two fiscal calendars.
The latest figures represent the state's lowest payout total for such expenditures since 2015.
“Early on in our administration, we carefully analyzed and reviewed Legal Expense Fund expenditures,” spokesman Chris Nuelle told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “Since then, we have been intentionally aggressive in litigating cases wherever possible to protect precious taxpayer dollars.”
In recent years, the rising cost of settling lawsuits had become a thorny issue for the state, forcing budget writers to set aside much needed resources for legal expenses instead of earmarking those funds for such projects as schools, social services and other state programs.
In many cases, the payouts have stemmed from such cases as employee discrimination and harassment filed against the Missouri Department of Corrections. In hopes of fostering greater transparency, back in 2017 then Attorney General Josh Hawley began reporting a monthly count of how much the state has paid out in legal expenses to people who have sued.
Some worry the next taxpayer bill could be on the rise as the state faces a looming $114 million bill to more than 13,000 current and former correctional officers who won a class-action case in Cole County over unpaid overtime. Dating all the way back to 2012, the case revolves around a dispute where employees alleged the Department of Corrections did not pay guards for work done once they arrived at their prison.
Before all is said and done, the bill could be even higher as, in addition to the base award, the jury also attached a 9% interest charge to the payout, meaning the state’s decision to appeal the ruling could cause the total to grow exponentially at a time when Gov. Mike Parson is already grappling with controlling spending amid a pandemic-induced economic downturn.