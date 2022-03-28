(The Center Square) – One of the world’s largest companies won’t pay any state and local sales taxes, use taxes and utility taxes for 15 years as it builds a data center in Kansas City.
Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson, Kansas City Democrat Mayor Quinton Lucas and representatives of other regional organizations last week announced Meta, the parent company of Facebook with a market capitalization of approximately $565 billion, would build a one-million-square-foot data center costing $800 million.
The facility will be located in the Golden Plains Technology Park, a 5.5-million-square-foot data center campus north of Kansas City. Last year, the Kansas City Council approved an $8.2 billion industrial development plan with bonds, potentially lasting four decades for the campus in both Platte and Clay Counties.
“We’re proud to welcome Meta to Kansas City, Mo., for this historic, cutting-edge development that will positively impact our state’s economy for years to come,” Parson said in a statement. “The Show-Me State stands out as a rising technology hub due to our strategic location, skilled workforce, and business friendly climate. This unprecedented investment signals Missouri is open for business and that our state is a prime destination for high-tech leaders and innovators alike.”
In 2015, Parson, as a state senator, sponsored Senate Bill 149 to give tax incentives for companies expanding or building data centers. Tax exemptions will be allowed for all machinery, equipment, computers, electrical energy, gas, water and other utilities, including telecommunication and internet services. The law gives new facilities a 15-year exemption, and expanded centers get a 10-year term.
“Meta is excited to call Kansas City our new home,” Darcy Nothnagle, director of community and economic development at Meta, said in a statement. “It stands out with so much to offer – good access to infrastructure and fiber, a strong pool of talent for both construction and operations, and more than anything, great community partners. Meta is committed to being a good neighbor and investing in the long-term vitality of the region for years to come.”
Meta’s new data center will create an estimated 100 new jobs when fully operational in 2024. For Meta and other companies to qualify for the tax exemption, 10 new full-time jobs with average wages at or above 150% of the county average wage must be added within three years. For companies expanding facilities, they must add at least five new full-time jobs and meet the same average wage requirement within two years. The average wage in Platte County was $53,359, and Clay County’s was $52,999.
“Tax incentives are always a dicey proposition because they substitute government decision making for the market,” Patrick Ishmael, director of government accountability, wrote in a blog post at the Show-Me Institute regarding the Meta announcement. “But tax incentives for data centers are especially dicey because the number of permanent jobs they generate is almost always paltry, with the ‘cost per job’ of these packages often landing over $1 million. Although the final accepted package remains to be published, the KC Meta data center project seems likely to far exceed that already absurd baseline of cost per job.”