(The Center Square) — In 2018, Missouri voters adopted a ‘Clean Missouri’ ballot measure that would make the state the nation’s first to have legislative and congressional districts drawn by a nonpartisan professional demographer.
On Nov. 3, voters will be presented with Amendment 3, which would restore the Legislature’s authority to draw electoral maps and make Missouri the first in the nation to exclude children under 18 and non-citizens from being included in legislative districts.
If adopted, Amendment 3 could leave nearly a quarter of residents in suburban St. Louis communities with large populations of young families with children unrepresented in the redistricting process, two mayors said Monday in an online conference.
“As the mayor of a community we are responsible for everyone in our community,” Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch said during thyme conference, hosted by Clean Missouri, which led the successful 2018 campaign and is among groups, such as ‘No On 3,’ opposing Amendment 3.
“This particular amendment under-represents the population of our community,” Welch said. “They would not be included in the population count and that’s just wrong. It will hurt local governments.”
University City Mayor Terry Crow said at least 23 percent of the city’s 34,000 residents – more than 8,000 residents – would not being counted when post-Census districts are drawn before the 2022 congressional elections.
“We would truly be underrepresented,” Crow said. “I do hope people pay attention to this. This is going to have quite a detrimental impact on our revenues.”
In 2018, 62 percent of Missouri voters approved wide-ranging ‘Clean Missouri’ constitutional amendment that restricted gifts from lobbyists to legislators, capped individual campaign contributions for state Legislature races and created a state demographer office to conduct post-Census redistricting rather than state lawmakers.
Amendment 3, one of two proposed constitutional measures on Missouri’s Nov. 3 ballot, seeks to amend ’Clean Missouri’ by asking voters to prohibit lobbyists’ gifts completely, lower by $100 the $2,500 limit on state senate race contributions, and allow two bipartisan commissions appointed by the governor, one for the House and one for the Senate, to orchestrate the state’s redistricting plan as they had previously done.
A 2018 Associated Press analysis indicated a redistricting process managed by the nonpartisan state demographer would produce gains for Democrats in Missouri’s 2022 House and Senate races, although not enough to upend Republicans’ General Assembly majority.
During the 2020 legislative session, Republicans argued ‘Clean Missouri’ was too broad and, while its ethics reforms were welcome, the sweeping revision of the state’s redistricting should be nixed with the process returned to the hands of state lawmakers rather than a state bureaucrat.
Missouri lawmakers in May adopted Senate Joint Resolution 38, sponsored by Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, to place the measure before voters on November’s ballot.
Under Amendment 3, each of the two legislative chambers’ 20-member commissions must produce a redistricting plan approved by at least 14 members within six months of being appointed by the governor.
In addition to eliminating the nonpartisan demographer position, Amendment 3 places “partisan fairness” and “competitiveness” at the bottom of drafting criteria, excludes children and non-citizens.
During an online conference last week, League of Women Voters spokesperson Neely Myers said Amendment 3 would exclude up to 55,620 residents from electoral districts in Jasper, Newton and McDonald counties.
Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, defended the proposal, arguing the ‘Clean Missouri’ measure adopted in 2018 “puts a lot of power into one person's hand, with no counterbalance or check at all," White said. "I always liked groups a lot better because you're going to have more people involved and you get a better hashed-out result."