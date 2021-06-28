(The Center Square) – The nationwide shortage of nurses and an aging workforce are affecting health care in rural Missouri, according to research by professors at the University of Missouri.
Anne Heyen, an assistant teaching professor at the Sinclair School of Nursing at the university, studied data of 136,000 licensed nurses in Missouri to evaluate the adequacy of medical resources throughout the state. The study doesn’t review the influence of the pandemic on the current or future workforce.
“Out of the 114 counties in Missouri, 97 are designated as health care professional shortage areas, and a majority of these counties are rural,” Heyen said in a statement announcing the publication of her study, “Show Me the Nursing Shortage: Location Matters in Missouri Nursing Shortage,” in the Journal of Nursing Regulation. “By identifying the specific areas where there is the greatest need for more nurses, we can better tailor our response to help Missouri have a more balanced nursing workforce.”
Heyen’s study noted other research finding the distribution of nurses is uneven across rural and urban areas. In 2020, the number of nurses per 10,000 residents working in rural Missouri counties was 77 compared to 118 in more populated counties and 156 in metropolitan areas.
Many factors contribute to the shortage, including the number of nurses near retirement, lower birth rates, aging populations, faculty shortages, lack of clinical sites for nursing programs, and high attrition in the profession.
Heyen’s research found 31% of all Missouri nurses are older than 54 years of age and rural counties had a higher percentage of nurses in this age group than metropolitan counties. More than half the nurses in three rural counties – Dekalb, Reynolds and Worth, dispersed throughout the state – are older than 54.
“In some of these rural areas where nearly half of the nursing workforce is nearing retirement, now is the time to be proactive and start thinking about who is going to replace them in 10 years down the road,” Heyen said. “Research has shown nurses tend to stay and work where they are educated, which can influence young nurses to stay in urban areas where there tend to be more educational resources.”
A new 64,000-square-foot facility for the University of Missouri’s Sinclair School of Nursing is expected to be completed on the Columbia campus next year. The new building will allow for larger class sizes for nursing students. The university also is concentrating on recruiting more nursing students from 25-county area in central Missouri served by the MU Health Care system.
The university received grants of about $5 million from the Health Resources and Service Administration, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, during the last two years. The funds support ongoing work to increase the number of doctors in Missouri and address physician shortages in rural parts of the state.
The Missouri Hospital Association’s 2021 Workforce Report, “The Impact of COVID-19: 5 Ways Workforce Planning Will Never be the Same,” also emphasized the nursing shortage. Among the findings in the report:
- The staff nurse vacancy was 12%.
- Staff nurse turnover increased 2% from 2020, which is the highest it’s been in the 20-year history of the survey (18.1%).
- Missouri has 35,735 nurses working in hospitals and 4,894 vacant staff nurse positions.
- Year-end 2020 job postings for RNs in Missouri reached 35,690, up nearly 1,000 over 2019 and almost double the number in 2015.
- Postings for licensed practical and vocational nurses were up 19%.
- Only 3.5% of RNs and 2.1% of APRNs reported they were unemployed and seeking work as a nurse, underscoring the limited number of licensed nurses available in Missouri.