(The Center Square) – The Missouri Department of Economic Development is hard at work pushing the state’s Show Me State deal aimed at helping cash-strapped businesses rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And Southwest Regional Manager Shad Burner finds himself at the heart of the struggle.
"Obviously, this has been the hardest hit, from an economic standpoint, that we've seen in our lifetimes, certainly from an unemployment standpoint and a loss of business revenue standpoint," Burner told the Southeast Missourian.
Indeed, the state’s unemployment rate zoomed to 10.2% during the month April as businesses across the region were forced to shutter by Gov. Mike Parson’s stay-at-home order. As crippling as that is, the state’s jobless rate still remains several points lower than the national average of 13.3%.
"What we've seen is that Missouri, and Cape and Southeast Missouri in particular, has outpaced some of the rest of the country," Shad said, "but those are still not numbers we like by any stretch of the imagination."
Having recently moved to the second phase, the Missouri Economic Recovery Campaign is now allowing businesses to operate with fewer restrictions, though coronavirus prevention recommendations like face masks, social distancing and frequent hand-washing are still are strongly pushed.
"We very much see this recovery as a hand-in-hand approach of health care and economics," Burner added. "We are constantly aware of what's happening on the health care side, and likewise we share what we're seeing on the business and industry side."
Over the last several weeks, several hotspots have emerged across the state, including some in Southwest Missouri close to the state border
"We have consistently said the availability of testing is critical to economic recovery," Shad added. "If we can't test and if we can't have communitywide testing when there are instances of an outbreak, then we can't open up the way we would want."
To date, the state has received billions in federal funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which is being used in a variety of ways to support the state's economic recovery efforts.