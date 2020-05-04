(The Center Square) – Gov. Mike Parson said Monday the state will begin distributing federal COVID-19 relief funds to local governments based on population.
"COVID-19 has had an overwhelming impact on our economy, and many local governments, health care providers, education institutions, businesses, and other groups will rely on this funding," Parson said.
Missouri got about $2.4 billion in federal funding under the CARES Act, including nearly $173.5 million for St. Louis County and $122.7 million for Jackson County, according to a news release from the governor's office.
A quarter of the remaining state share – about $521 million – will be given to counties based on population.
The Missouri State Treasurer's Office has created a website with updates on how CARES Act funding will be used.
Parson said that will keep the process transparent.
"As we work through this process, I want Missourians to know that we will be as transparent as possible," Parson said. "We hope posting this information in one public place will help Missourians stay up-to-date and feel confident that we are working hard to make every dollar count for the people of this state."