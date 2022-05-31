(The Center Square) – A manufacturer of commercial cleaning products will receive state tax credits to remediate a St. Joseph industrial site as part of a $50 million expansion project.
Hillyard, Inc., a privately owned company that manufactures, packages and distributes commercial cleaning products for hospitals, colleges, school districts and other businesses, will qualify for the "Brownfield Remediation Program" administered by Missouri's Department of Economic Development (DED). The program provides financial incentives for the redevelopment of commercial or industrial sites that are contaminated with hazardous substances and have been abandoned or underutilized for at least three years. Hillyard will remediate a previously owned downtown St. Joseph site to serve as an expanded campus and a modernized distribution center. It currently operates three other distribution centers in Missouri.
"Hillyard's expansion is great news for the community and our state, and we're proud to see its continued success here in Missouri," Republican Gov. Mike Parson said in a statement announcing the plan.
The DED may issue tax credits for up to 100% of the cost of remediating properties eligible for the program. It will issue 75% of the credits when the applicant provides proof of payment of the remediation costs. The remaining 25% is issued when Missouri's Department of Natural Resources (DNR) issues a "clean letter."
"This is a great example of a great company breathing new life into a downtown area to help provide new economic and social benefits to their community," said Maggie Kost, acting director of the DED. "We're grateful for the efforts of all who made this project a success, and proud our Brownfield Remediation Program could help Hillyard revitalize and reinvigorate this site."
To be eligible for the program, DED must project the creation of at least 10 new jobs or retention of 25 jobs by a private commercial operation. The applicant cannot have intentionally or negligently released hazardous substances at the site. If the property isn't owned by a public entity, the city or county must endorse the project. The project must be accepted into the DNR's "Voluntary Cleanup Program."
"Downtown St. Joseph has been an important part of our history," Brett Carolus, Hillyard's chief administrative officer, said. "We've thrived here for generations. Hillyard is committed to St. Joseph, and plan to be here for decades to come. This project was made possible by a public and private collaboration among Hillyard, the city, county and state, and it will be great for the community."
Tax credits can be carried forward 20 years, according to DED documents, and are sellable and transferrable.
Tax credits also can pay for 100% of the cost of demolitions that aren't directly part of remediation activities. Demolition must be on the property where the voluntary remediation activities are occurring, the necessity of demolition must be documented and approved by the municipal or county government and the DED.