(The Center Square) – Missouri government officials are working with members of the Small Business Administration in an effort to limit the damage done to the industry by the spread of the coronavirus crisis.
With upward of a million people employed by small businesses across the state, some have stressed unity as one of the best lines of defense.
"As long as we stand by each other, this will be behind us very soon,” Tasir Yanis, owner of Coffee Zone in Jefferson City, told KRCG. “We have to stand by each other. The community has to support small businesses. This town will not breathe without a small business.”
All across the country, governments have ordered businesses to shutter as the disease has spread, with Missouri Gov. Mike Parson lamenting that the state could soon share the same fate.
According to Missouri Economic Development Director Rob Dixon, Parson recently directed the Missouri Department of Public Safety, the State Emergency Management Agency and the Missouri Department of Economic Development to work with the US Small Business Administration to make sure that every small business and non-profit agency in the state met the criteria for small business disaster loans.
A massive federal stimulus package could help stabilize the economy. That package will include checks for some people.
Assuming Trump's signature, the legislation will provide payments of $1,200 to each adult and $500 to each child younger than 17, depending on a household's 2019 income. A married couple with children could receive up to $3,400.
The payments start to phase out for individuals with an income of $75,000 or more, or an income of $150,000 for couples filing jointly. Individuals making more than $99,000 or couples earning more than $198,000 would not be eligible.
"I don't think anybody in a small business is ready to shut down his doors. You roll the dice every morning you open. I mean, my employees, usually live day by day," Yanis said.