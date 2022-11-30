(The Center Square) – A St. Louis woman pleaded not guilty after being indicted for conspiring to obtain $291,000 from a federal COVID-19 relief program.
Jeannine Buford was charged with wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering, all felonies.
A media release from the U.S. attorney’s office for the eastern district of Missouri provided details of Buford’s alleged actions after the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed in March, 2020.
“I’m tired of struggling it’s time to put the ski mask on,” Buford stated in a text to another woman, according to the indictment. “Especially while nobody’s paying attention lol (d)ue to corona(.)”
The indictment stated Buford, 44, changed the name of an existing company to Couture Trading Inc. with the Montana Secretary of State’s Office in April, 2020. Buford listed herself as company president and Porshia L. Thomas as the director, vice president, secretary and treasurer.
Thomas, with the assistance of Buford, electronically submitted a fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan application for the loan on July 15, 2020. It falsely claimed it was an operating business in California, had 15 employees and an average monthly payroll of $120,000, according to the indictment. The application stated the funds would be used for payroll and business expenses, including lease and utility payments.
When a bank requested six months of company accounting records, Buford told Thomas how to falsify bank statements, according to the indictment.
The bank issued a PPP loan for $291,000 on Sept. 8, 2020. The indictment states Thomas wired $10,000 to Buford and wrote her a $65,000 check. In text messages contained in the indictment, Buford celebrated receiving the money, writing “PPP Party” and stating she was going to get a luxury apartment.
During the next five months, Buford spent the funds on personal items including food and clothing, according to the indictment. She made a $14,000 deposit on a BMW X6, spent approximately $5,000 on a new couch and $1,855 to rent an apartment.
Thomas pleaded guilty to a bank fraud charge in June and is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 29.
Buford was indicted Nov. 9 and entered her plea on Nov. 28. The wire fraud charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both. The money laundering charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison or a fine of $250,000.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Derek Wiseman.