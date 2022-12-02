(The Center Square) – The City of St. Louis can’t adequately maintain its water distribution system due to insufficient utility revenues, according to a report by Missouri Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway.
The report found that needed repairs and improvements to the city’s water system are being deferred while the projected costs for those projects are significantly increasing. Galloway gave the St. Louis Department of Public Utilities a “fair” rating, stating improvement is needed in several areas, and one or more findings require immediate attention.
“We are reviewing Auditor Galloway’s findings and taking her recommendations seriously as the city works to make sure St. Louisans continue to enjoy clean, safe, and good-tasting water,” Nick Dunne, public information officer in Mayor Tishaura Jones’ office, wrote in an email on Friday to The Center Square.
Auditors discovered the Water Division doesn’t bill the city for water consumption at city-owned buildings and property, forgoing revenue from city sources and passing the cost of water to its customers. Water Division officials reported only 147 of an estimated 841 city buildings and properties have water meters to measure consumption. Meters on city properties are read on a quarterly basis to measure water usage but not billed.
If the city paid for water at its 147 buildings and properties in 2021, it would have generated $738,376 in potential revenue.
The audit found the Water Division implemented large and infrequent water rate increases rather than smaller and frequent increases. Frequent and significant rate increases can cause financial stress, especially for low- and fixed-income customers. Smaller and more frequent rate increases would provide the utility with enough revenue to meet bond payments, increases in operating costs, avoid customer rate shock, and provide funding for capital improvements to maintain aging infrastructure.
Galloway’s report is the 22nd issued as part of a comprehensive audit of St. Louis government formally requested by the city’s Board of Aldermen. However, the report found the Board of Aldermen hasn’t acted to ensure proper funding of public utilities.
Despite four studies recommending water rate increases, the city hasn’t increased rates since 2011. Studies consistently recommend rate increases to fund infrastructure improvements, but recommendations haven’t advanced to the board.
According to documents and interviews with Water Division personnel in Galloway’s report, a rate increase was only recommended formally to the Mayor’s office twice during the past 10 years. Only in 2017 did a proposed rate increase advance to the Public Utilities Committee, which voted down the increase to keep it from reaching the Board of Aldermen.
The Water Division estimated it needs $107 million for two critical infrastructure projects – $77 million for transmission replacements and improvements and $30 million for repairs to a major pump station. Delaying those projects will cost the city millions as projected costs are significantly rising. In 2013, the estimated cost of the transmission project was $17 million and in 2015 the estimated cost of the pump station was $6 million.
Last month, St. Louis issued a precautionary boil water advisory after a 36-inch water main broke and lowered water pressure for most of downtown and neighborhoods to the north and south. It happened the same day Missouri allocated $410 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) State Fiscal Recovery funds for improving infrastructure for drinking water, wastewater, stormwater and replacement of lead service lines. St. Louis and 39 other communities had requests for drinking water projects turned down, but it did receive $200,000 to replace lead pipes.