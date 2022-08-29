(The Center Square) – The City of St. Louis is threatening Kia and Hyundai with a lawsuit if they don’t take immediate action to prevent the automobiles from being stolen so easily.
During a weekly downtown safety briefing by Public Safety Director Dan Isom today, it was mentioned a two-page letter, written by City Counselor Sheena Hamilton, was sent to legal officers of Kia America, Inc., and Hyundai Motor North America earlier this month.
“Kia and Hyundai’s defective vehicles have caused a public safety crisis in the City, endangering the health, safety, and peace of all those who live, work or visit the City,” Hamilton wrote in her letter. “Your companies bear the responsibility to mitigate the public nuisance your negligence has created for the City and its residents.”
The letter states Kia and Hyundai “admittedly failed to install engine immobilizers in many of their vehicles, and the respective failures have caused an epidemic of car thefts throughout the nation.” The letter said St. Louis averaged 21 Kia and Hyundai vehicle thefts per day in July and the rate is increasing.
During the first 13 days of August, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) received reports of 356 thefts or attempted thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles – 77% of the total number stolen during the period. In addition to taxing the city’s resources to investigate the thefts, the letter states the vehicles are being used to commit violent crimes and cited instances where the automobiles were involved in shootings.
In addition to violent crime, the stolen vehicles “are involved in all manner of mayhem on city streets, including erratic driving and speeding,” according to the letter. “SLMPD detectives report that, in the majority of cases, when they stop occupants of stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles at least one individual is armed.”
Hamilton concludes with a demand for Kia and Hyundai to “mitigate the defective conditions,” allowing the cars to be stolen, property destroyed, drivers endangered and felonies committed. If failing to make satisfactory progress by Sept. 18 “to mitigate the public nuisance you have created, I will seek all legal remedies available to the city, including directing the Affirmative Litigation Unit in this Civil Law Department to file suit.”