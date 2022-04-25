(The Center Square) – A nonprofit organization devoted to business and real estate development in the City of St. Louis announced eliminating “the racial wealth gap” as one of five goals in spending $150 million in American Rescue Plan Act (APRA) funds.
The St. Louis Development Corporation (SLDC), organized under Missouri state statute, distributed a 12-page document, “Roadmap to Economic Justice,” on Monday through a media release from Mayor Tishaura Jones. Goals for the other four areas are improving health, education and growing both the tax base and population.
The SLDC document states federal guidelines allow spending of ARPA funds for affordable housing, small business assistance, job training, improvements to vacant properties and stabilization of schools, hospitals and childcare facilities. The document also states ARPA funds can be spent to address negative economic impacts experienced by communities hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.S. Treasury encourages cities to allocate ARPA funds in qualified census tracts (QCT) – geographic areas with incomes below 60% of the Area Median Gross Income or a poverty rate of 25% or higher. More than 59% of the geographic area of the City of St. Louis is a QCT. Approximately 53% of the population lives in a QCT.
The U.S. Census Bureau reports the Black or African American population of the City of St. Louis is 45.7%; the white population is 46.4%. It reported the median household income was $45,782.
“St. Louis cannot succeed, together, if more than half of it is allowed to fail,” Jones said in a statement announcing the plan. “Lifting neighborhoods out of poverty will make our city stronger and safer across racial lines and zip codes. I look forward to further engaging the community and the Board of Aldermen to get their feedback on this vision as well as ways to allocate the remaining $250 million coming into our city.”
The city previously allocated more than $80 million in ARPA funds through various programs, including:
-Approximately $4.7 million in $500 cash payments to 9,300 city residents whose incomes were affected by the pandemic;
-$500,000 in gift cards as vaccine incentives;
-$250,000 in Metro Transit passes for 3,000 city residents between the ages of 13 and 25;
-$4.5 million in $5,000 grants to assist small businesses adversely affected by the pandemic.
Last week, a joint emergency rental assistance program with St. Louis County was started to provide funds for past due, currently due and future rent and utilities. The city’s portion of ARPA funds for the project is $12.4 million.