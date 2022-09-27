(The Center Square) – Approximately nine weeks after record rainfall caused unusual urban flooding in easter Missouri, Republican Gov. Mike Parson announced more than $85 million in government recovery assistance was provided to residents and businesses.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved $35.6 million in individual assistance payments for renters and homeowners for emergency home repairs, repair or replacement of essential personal property, rental assistance and other essential needs not covered by insurance. The U.S. Small Business Administration approved more than $21 million in disaster loans for 663 homeowners, renters and businesses. Approximately $28 million in flood insurance claims was paid to policyholders of the National Flood Insurance Program.
Those affected by flooding in St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Charles County must apply for assistance before FEMA’s Oct. 7 deadline.
“From July 25 to 28, the St. Louis region was hit with record rainfall of up to 10 or more inches that flooded homes, vehicles, and businesses, often in areas that had never experienced such flooding in the past,” Parson said in a statement. “Even as the flooding was still ongoing, neighbors, faith-based organizations, and community partners started pulling together to assist people in need. We are glad this vitally important federal and state assistance is getting to residents and businesses, so they can recover, rebuild, and move forward.”
Missouri’s Department of Mental Health received a $435,000 federal Crisis Counseling Program grant for mental health counseling for those impacted by the flooding. It is applying for an additional federal grant from the Crisis Counseling Program to pay for an additional nine months of counseling services.
Missouri’s State Emergency Management Agency, the Red Cross and many community organizations organized and operated Multi-Agency Resource Centers in response to flooding and the demand for help. During eight days of operation, the centers provided one-stop assistance for more than 7,450 people affected by the flooding. They received emergency financial assistance, food stamp replacement, insurance information and other assistance.