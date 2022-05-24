(The Center Square) – People requesting emergency rental assistance in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County received approximately $1.6 million per week during the first month of the second round of federal payments.
An online portal shows a collaborative program between the city and county resulted in distribution of more than $6.3 million in emergency rental assistance during the four weeks since officials relaunched the program. The average processing time for an assistance request was 15 days. The median payment for utilities was $369.33. Rent was $3,050.
Last year, St. Louis County received $29 million in federal funds for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, and the city received $8.9 million. In April, the U.S. Treasury provided an additional $29 million for the county and $12.4 million for the city.
“During the first round of funding, it became clear early on that the need was greater than the amount of funds available,” Howard Hayes, the St. Louis County Human Services Director, said in a statement announcing the launch on April 19. “With this second round of funding going out, we can continue helping the thousands of families in St. Louis County and city who have struggled through this pandemic.”
County residents received $4.5 million during the first month and city residents received $1.8 million. More than 1,500 households received money, totaling 6,975 months of rent payments.
The U.S. Treasury established two programs to assist households in paying rent or utilities due to economic hardships caused by the pandemic. Approximately $25 billion was provided under the Consolidated Appropriations Act in December 2020, and $21.55 billion was allocated in the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021.
The online portal provides maps of where the funds were distributed along with demographic information. The head of household averaged 36 years of age, the average household size was 2.6, and the median annual income was $15,600. Slightly more than 92% of all recipients were Black or African American.
The portal showed more than 1,1000 additional applications were in the process of being reviewed and approved. After the lifting of the federal eviction moratorium, many social service agency leaders throughout Missouri pleaded for a fast and efficient system to provide assistance.
“The collaboration between the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County will alleviate any confusion on where a struggling tenant or landlord can apply for this second round of funding,” St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said in a statement.