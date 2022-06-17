(The Center Square) – City of St. Louis employees will get raises, retention payments and more paid family leave when its fiscal year begins July 1.
Alderman passed and Mayor Tishaura Jones approved the city’s $1.2 billion budget for fiscal year 2023 on Thursday. The budget calls for $12 million in salary adjustments, giving most employees salary increases of approximately 4.5%. Employees who qualify also will receive a $2,000 retention bonus.
The budget also includes approximately $1 million to fund a new policy allowing employees six weeks of paid family leave.
“Mayor Jones is grateful for the collaborative work across departments and the Board of Aldermen to get this legislation past the finish line,” Nick Dunne, a spokesman for the mayor, said in an email.
The city also received the second half of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) total of $498 million. The city received its first ARPA payment of $249 million last June.
ARPA is a $1.9 trillion federal funding program passed by Congress in March 2021. It was created to provide money to families, governments, businesses, schools, nonprofits and other entities adversely affected by the pandemic. Funds can’t be used to offset a reduction in taxes, for deposits into pension funds, to fund debt service or legal settlements and judgments or for depositing into rainy-day funds. The funds must be obligated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.
St. Louis is soliciting feedback from citizens on how to best utilize the ARPA funds. Approximately $123 million in ARPA funds was allocated last August, with $43.35 million designated for specific areas. The plan called for $4.25 million to be spent on public health initiatives and $15.2 million on public safety. An additional $23.9 million was designated for economic relief—including $5 million in the form of $500 in direct cash payments to 10,000 families.
“Mayor Jones looks forward to working with the Board of Aldermen to invest these funds equitably, responsibly, and transparently to ensure that the returns can be felt for generations to come,” Dunne said.
As of March 31, the city spent $6.4 million in ARPA funds, according to its transparency portal. Approximately $80 million is “programmed,” meaning the city’s governance boards have approved contracts and personnel services to be paid for with ARPA funds.