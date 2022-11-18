(The Center Square) – On the same day St. Louis issued a precautionary boil water advisory for most of downtown, the city’s application for federal funds distributed by the state for a drinking water project was denied.
Missouri announced allocation of $410 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) State Fiscal Recovery funds on Friday for community projects across the state to improve infrastructure for drinking water ($125 million), wastewater ($125 million) and stormwater ($150 million) and replacement of lead service lines ($10 million).
A broken 36-inch water main created low water pressure for most of downtown St. Louis and neighborhoods to the north and south. The city’s water department didn’t detect any contamination to the water supply, but issued the boil water advisory out of an abundance of caution, according to a media release from Mayor Tishaura Jones’ office. The boil order is in effect until further notice.
St. Louis wasn’t one of 40 communities scoring high enough to receive funds for a drinking water infrastructure project. It did receive $200,000 for a lead service line project.
“We received approximately 1,000 applications requesting more than $2.4 billion in funding,” Dru Buntin, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, said in a statement announcing the grants. “We designed the specific scoring criteria to ensure that the limited funds available are awarded to projects in a way that maximizes the impact of those funds across Missouri – in communities both urban and rural, large and small.”
Applications were scored on financial need, engineering capability and necessity of the project. The Department of Natural Resources announced the grant program in May and communities had until July 14 to apply. The program was part of Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s budget proposal for fiscal year 2023.
"We knew this program was critically needed for communities across our state, and that's why we included it in this year's budget," Parson said in a statement. "While we know more is still needed to upgrade our infrastructure and ensure reliable water resources for the next generations, these grants will leverage even greater local and private investments to help boost our competitiveness for economic development projects and ensure our communities in every corner of Missouri are finding success."
Forty of 371 drinking water applications scored high enough to receive funding. Seventeen recipients will each receive approximately $5 million.
Springfield will receive $21.2 million out of the state’s total of $150 million awarded for stormwater projects. Springfield gained funding for 15 of the 67 projects approved for funds. The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District, serving the City of St. Louis and most of St. Louis County, will receive $17 million for four stormwater projects. Applications for stormwater projects came from 130 municipalities.
The state awarded $124.6 million to 34 communities for wastewater infrastructure projects; 329 municipalities applied. The state awarded $10.1 million to 71 municipalities to replace lead service lines; 171 communities applied for funding.