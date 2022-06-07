(The Center Square) – Public health officials in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County on Monday issued a recommendation to wear a face mask indoors in public and other crowded environments.
City health director Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis said the alert is driven by COVID-19 transmission data. The department reported daily case counts are higher than last year’s delta surge. However, actual case counts are probably underreported due to most at-home tests not being counted.
“We can’t continue to let the number of COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to climb and not do anything,” Davis said in a statement. “We all need to do our part. We know that masks minimize the transmission of the virus and we can expect a decline in cases and a decline in hospitalizations if our community voluntarily masks up during this critical time.”
The city had 220.5 cases per 100,000 residents during the last seven days, exceeding a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention threshold of 200 per 100,000, a benchmark for a “high” community transmission rating and a mask recommendation. St. Louis County reported 285.5 per 100,000.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force, a collaboration of the four largest health systems in the region and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, reported an average of 39 new hospitalized patients with COVID-19 during the past week. The combination of high rates of hospitalizations and positive cases put the region in the CDC’s “high” community transmission category.
The health department recommendations align with CDC guidance. When a community falls in the high-risk category, one of the CDC’s recommended prevention strategies is wearing a well-fitting mask indoors in public places, regardless of vaccination status.
The CDC also recommends staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, getting tested if you have symptoms and taking extra precautions if you’re at risk for severe illness.
The Kansas City Department of Health reported on its website the region’s current risk is “medium,” therefore not recommending the wearing of a mask indoors. It reported 120.8 cases per 100,000 people.
The Springfield Department of Health reported its regional risk is “low” on its website, with 104.8 cases per 100,000 people.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force reported Monday that 107 (54%) of the 201 people currently hospitalized with COVID were vaccinated.