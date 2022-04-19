(The Center Square) – Federal pandemic relief funds will pave streets, purchase fire engines and provide health and mental health services, according to plans and legislation in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County.
The St. Louis Board of Aldermen unanimously passed a bill on Monday appropriating spending $67 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page released Monday partial results of a survey of residents identifying critical needs to be met by its portion of $83 million in ARPA funds.
ARPA, passed last March, provided $1.9 trillion to support urgent COVID-19 response efforts. It also was intended to replace lost government revenue and provide immediate economic stabilization for households and businesses.
The city’s legislation stated its revenue loss was more than $157 million as of Dec. 31, 2021. So far, the city has appropriated approximately $140 million of $249 million from the initial installment of ARPA funds, leaving approximately $108 million to spend.
Some of the more significant expenditures in Board Bill 184 were,
- LED street light conversions: $4.2 million
- Street paving: $8.5 million
- Recreation center roof replacements: $2.5 million
- Ambulance replacements: $2.2 million
- Fire pumper replacements: $8.1 million
Page reported more than 3,000 county residents took an online survey and seven town hall meetings were held to get input on how to best spend the federal funds. Healthcare, education and infrastructure were the top areas of concern.
“The County Council, with the voices of our residents in hand, must now set the priorities,” Page said during a media briefing. “Knowing that not everything currently on the table will stay on the table, my administration will work with the Council members to try to help them work through these very difficult decisions.”
Deloitte, a consulting firm hired by St. Louis County, is scheduled to present a full report to the council Tuesday.
“We have a long list of needs in St. Louis County and not nearly enough resources to address them all,” Page said.