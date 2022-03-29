(The Center Square) – The City of St. Louis is preparing to award $4.5 million in grants to small businesses impacted by COVID-91 from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
The city and the St. Louis Development Corporation today announced eligibility criteria to award $5,000 grants to approximately 900 businesses. The grants can cover operating costs such as payroll, rent, utilities, obtain personal protective equipment and secure inventory.
The city allocated $5 million in direct financial payments to individuals from ARPA funds. A one-time payment of $500 was expected to be awarded to 10,000 eligible families living in the city. In early March, the United Way reported completed distribution of 7,000 cash cards representing $3.5 million in direct financial assistance.
Businesses will be required to submit several documents either online or in person to qualify, including a current business license and bank statements showing the adverse economic impact of the pandemic.
"As a former small business owner, I know how challenging running a business can be, and the pandemic has made the chances for success become even more difficult," St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said in a statement announcing the program. "St. Louis cannot move forward from the pandemic if we leave our entrepreneurs and small business owners behind. This fund is just one of the creative ways I'm using ARPA dollars to support them."
Applicants must own a business within the city limits and have 25 or fewer employees. Applicants also must be current on all city taxes, property taxes and have a City of St. Louis business license.
"Small businesses are at the center of building a more resilient and vibrant economy in response to COVID-19," Neal Richardson, executive director of the St. Louis Development Corporation, said. "These grant dollars will provide business owners with the ability to support their employees, better serve their customers and contribute to the economic growth of the neighborhoods in which they operate."
City employees and members of their immediate families cannot apply for funding.
During a media briefing last July, Jones praised the Board of Aldermen for appropriating $84 million in ARPA funds. A former treasurer for the city, Jones then pledged full accountability regarding ARPA spending after funding for an online database was cut by aldermen.
"We are planning on setting up a transparency portal," Jones said. "Money [for] that was not replaced. We are talking about hundreds of millions of dollars and we have to make sure we don't drop the ball here. There were some other fixes to restore some of the administrative funds in the bill to help us set up a transparency portal, to hire a couple of more staff, and to make sure we are keeping in touch with our auditors. But a transparency portal will be set up so you can track every dollar spent."
An email sent to Jones' office regarding the status of the transparency portal wasn't answered.