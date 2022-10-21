(The Center Square) – Rising interest rates won’t significantly impact the labor market, and an increase in unemployment wouldn’t contribute to inflation, according to the leader of the St. Louis Federal Reserve.
In an interview with Bloomberg on Thursday, St. Louis Federal Reserve President Jim Bullard said low unemployment might help reduce inflation.
Earlier this week, Missouri reported an unemployment rate of 2.4%, the lowest recorded seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the state since the data series began in 1976. The national unemployment rate fell from 3.7% in August to 3.5% in September.
The annual inflation rate was 8.2% in September after rising to 8.3% in August. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by .75 of a percentage point to a range of 3 to 3.25% in September, up from .5% in May.
“Unemployment insurance claims are very, very low and probably lower than 2018 or 2019 for this time of year if you take out the hurricane,” Bullard said, referring to Hurricane Ian striking Florida on Oct. 1. “The labor market conditions index put together by the Kansas City Fed would say this is the best labor market we’ve had since the late 1990s and one of the best in the entire post-war era. On the employment side of the (inflation) debate, we’re in great shape. It’s a great time to be fighting inflation and it’s a great time to get it back to 2% while the labor market is so strong. I think we have a shot at that in 2023.”
Bullard predicted much lower inflation in 2023 as markets adjust to the war in Ukraine and supply chain problems are solved. He added the labor market wouldn’t contribute to inflation.
“I don’t think that’s where inflation or disinflation is going to come from,” Bullard said. “I think it’s going to come from the product side of the process where firms will worry about the loss of market share and, for that reason, they do not want to increase prices as rapidly as competitors. This leads to a 2% rate of inflation instead of 8%.”
Bullard said an increase in unemployment would be a return to normalcy, not inflationary.
“The natural rate of unemployment is somewhere in the 4% range,” Bullard said. “You wouldn’t expect the labor market to be at stellar levels – which is where it is compared to compared to the post-war period – forever. That would be somewhat more unemployment… but it would not affect us that much on the inflation dimension.”
More than 2.9 million people had non-farm jobs in Missouri in September, an increase of 2,700 from August. Mining, logging and construction gained 1,400 jobs last month.
Compared to last September, approximately 71,500 more people were working in Missouri. Missouri’s labor force participation rate was 62.4% in September, one-tenth of a percentage point higher than the national rate of 62.3%.