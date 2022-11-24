(The Center Square) – Since inflation will be probably discussed around the Thanksgiving Day table, the St. Louis Federal Reserve provided some assistance for an informed conversation.
Mark L. J. Wright, senior vice president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, spent an hour reviewing economic conditions during a recent webinar. While price increases slowed from September to October, Wright said food costs remain high and estimated the wholesale price of turkey is up approximately 25% compared to last year. He said measuring inflation requires a comprehensive economic view.
“We’re not talking about what happens when the price of gas goes up or down or turkey,” Wright said. “It’s when the price of lots of different things are going up and down at the same time and that’s a tricky thing to measure. You can think of it as putting together a literal shopping basket of all the goods and services you would buy.”
Wright analyzed how the government responded to the economic conditions caused by the pandemic in 2020 and the nation’s banking and financial crisis in 2008. He said lessons can be learned from both responses.
“We managed to weather the COVID crisis about as well as we could have, given what we knew at the time,” said Wright, who holds a doctorate in economics from the University of Chicago. “As the economy began to open, some of the stimulus turned out to be a little too much. If you look back at the Great Recession and global financial crisis, the problem there was we probably didn’t do enough. The consequences of doing too much is inflation. We were trying to avoid one bad outcome and we created a little bit a different bad outcome. Now, our job is to get that back under control.”
With the holiday shopping season under way, Wright doesn’t expect to see consumers continuing to buy durable goods as most made those purchases during shutdowns.
“I’m not expecting demand for those things to remain strong so it would not be super surprising to see some demand for big consumer purchases become more moderate,” Wright said. “People purchased those when they were staying at home.”
More people are employed this year, but Wright said higher interest rates will probably influence business expansion and hiring as the Fed attempts to return to a 2% annual inflation rate.
“You can expect labor markets to cool off a little bit,” Wright said. “If (the Federal Reserve) can do things just right, we can correct inflation without (labor markets) cooling off too much. Hopefully, unemployment won’t rise too much. But that’s a needle we’re going to have to thread. We will have to balance those. Congress told us to do both and right now we feel like we’re close to maximum employment. But we are a long way from our inflation goal.”