(The Center Square) – St. Louis County Counselor Beth Orwick released three grand jury subpoenas related to a federal investigation into alleged fraud in a program to help small businesses affected by the pandemic.
The grand jury charged Tony Weaver, who was appointed by Democrat County Executive Sam Page to coordinate change management at the St. Louis County Justice Services Center, with four counts of wire fraud on June 7. Page fired Weaver the same day.
Orwick, a former federal prosecutor, stated in a media release on Monday the three subpoenas requested information on 14 business that applied for money from the Small Business Relief Program, funded with $17.5 million from federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act funds. The county received a total of $173 million in CARES Act funds.
Orwick’s release stated the three subpoenas were initially considered closed records due to the ongoing federal investigation. Republican Councilman Tim Fitch criticized that decision. Page’s disclosure of the 2019 subpoenas of former County Executive Steve Stenger contradicted the current situation, Fitch wrote in a letter posted to social media. Stenger resigned, pleaded guilty to corruption charges and served 46 months in prison. Plus, the U.S. Attorney wasn’t objecting to the release of the subpoenas, Fitch wrote in a separate letter to the county counselor’s office.
“There are situations where the correct legal and policy decision is to close records because disclosure could have adverse effects, including where disclosures would interfere with federal grand jury investigations,” Orwick said in her statement. “It is necessary to be thoughtful and deliberate about balancing the various legal and policy considerations in these situations because once a subpoena is disclosed, we cannot undo the decision.”
The county received the subpoenas on Sept. 20 and 28, 2021, and on Jan. 5. Four of the 14 businesses received a $15,000 grant, the maximum allowed per business, according to the release. The other 10 failed to submit complete applications.
The first subpoena requested records on a business with two supermarkets and a laundromat. The second was for all records for Charles Kirkwood of Midwestern Construction & Development and Kirkwood Construction. “C.K.” is mentioned several times in Weaver's indictment. The third subpoena requested records from eight companies, including five restaurants.
The indictment stated Weaver told six businesses they could receive $15,000 and they would split the money. Weaver is alleged to have devised and knowingly participated in a scheme to defraud and obtain money from the small business program under materially false and fraudulent pretenses, representations, and promises.