(The Center Square) – St. Louis County is proposing to allocate a portion of $119 million in funding to increase mental health services after 75% of respondents to a survey identified it as the region’s top priority.
Unappropriated federal COVID-19 funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) account for $74 million and $45 million is the county’s portion of the state’s $458 million opioid settlement announced in February.
Approximately 3,300 county residents participated in a community needs survey earlier this year to determine where ARPA funds should be spent. In addition to the 75% ranking access to mental health services as a priority, 65% named access to suicide prevention services and access to and availability of substance abuse treatment services as priorities.
County Executive Sam Page told reporters last week the funds could help the Department of Public Health expand mental health case management and substance abuse treatment.
“I would like to provide more resources for direct care and direct treatment, basically, to help more providers in the community expand and focus on those services,” Page said. “Case managers could make sure folks, in addition to getting mental health treatment, also had support services that are available and wrap-around services for access to housing, workforce development and job training.”
Page said approximately 40% of county justice center detainees have a mental health diagnosis. He also said the Department of Public Health is on a pace to see more than 3,000 patients in need of mental health services this year, an increase of 30% compared to previous years.
Page said his office is working with the County Council to begin allocating the ARPA funds.
“Our health department is an access point to healthcare for our most vulnerable residents,” Page said. “Expanding services means we can provide mental health services to more people. Doing so can help deal with addictions, overdoses and the overall health of our families.”
Page said there were 686 opioid overdose deaths in St. Louis County from 2020 to 2021.
“Communities across St. Louis County have been affected by opioid-related overdoses and deaths in almost every zip code,” Page said. “With the help of several partners, the Department of Public Health is updating and expanding its opioid action plan with more goals and expansion of programs. This new plan should be completed in the coming weeks and will lay out coordinated actions between organizations to combat substance abuse and overdoses.”
ARPA provided $1.9 trillion in economic stimulus in March 2021. To date, St. Louis County spent $98 million of its total award of $193 million in ARPA funds, according to its fund tracking website.