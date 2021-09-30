(The Center Square) – The St. Louis County Council will transition livestream and video recordings of its meetings from YouTube to BoxCast in the coming weeks, according to the county’s information technology director.
The move comes after YouTube took down council meeting recordings in August and September when public comments on COVID-19 vaccinations and masks contained information that YouTube said violated its community guidelines. YouTube later restored the recordings.
“We are going to simulcast on both channels for a couple of weeks for people to get a chance to get used to it, change links on agendas and then switch over,” said Charles Henderson, the county’s IT director. “Our primary channel is going to be BoxCast from here forward.”
In addition to removing content it says carried misinformation about COVID-19 vaccinations, YouTube said it would remove content with allegations other approved vaccines are dangerous and cause severe health effects, according to a report in Thursday's Wall Street Journal. It reported YouTube removed more than 130,000 videos for violating its COVID-19 policies since last year.
"Our policies on vaccine misinformation include exceptions for content showing an open public forum, like a protest or public hearing, provided the content does not aim to promote misinformation that violates our policies," Elena Hernandez, a spokesperson for YouTube, said in an email.
YouTube's vaccination misinformation policy page states a channel or account can be terminated "for repeated violations of the Community Guidelines or Terms of Service. We may also terminate your channel or account after a single case of severe abuse, or when the channel is dedicated to a policy violation."
Dozens of people made statements regarding COVID-19 vaccinations and masks during public comment periods at St. Louis County Council meetings the last two months. The statements continued during Tuesday's council meeting, but the video remained on YouTube as of Thursday. Among the comments were:
- “We learned that the so-called vaccine is a bio weapon. In each batch, 85% are placebos and only 15% are the kill shot, so the lethality is not easily exposed. But if you pass the first Russian roulette, they will get you with one of the boosters.”
- “This vaccine has killed more than 150,000 people.”
- “… there is currently no FDA-approved COVID-19 injection available anywhere in the United States.”
Henderson expects the video of the meeting to eventually be taken down.
“There’s no real way to predict when YouTube’s algorithm is going to reach your video,” Henderson said. “I have no doubt they are going to take it down at some point. But you can’t predict when that’s going to happen.”
Henderson said the county previously received notification from YouTube for violating its content guidelines and filed an appeal.
“When we told them it was a public meeting, the video actually gets looked at by a person,” Henderson said. “But when this happens, you have to wait in line with everybody else to get a review. We just got lucky somebody was able to respond quickly. Next time, there might be 20 ahead of us and it might be days before they get back to us.”
Henderson said the county council won’t delete the YouTube channel so the content will be available for historical purposes. He said the county will pay for the BoxCast service, which doesn’t have the same content guidelines as YouTube.
“I’m a big fan of maintaining control of our own data and not letting somebody else make those decisions for us,” Henderson said.