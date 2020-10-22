(The Center Square) — After a five-day meeting to read thousands of public comments into the public record, the St. Louis County Council on Monday adopted two measures limiting County Executive Sam Page’s emergency powers.
The bills, adopted in 4-3 votes, require the council to extend any state of emergency declared by the county executive beyond 15 days, and allow the council to decide how long the emergency should last.
Because neither secured a five-vote supermajority, Page said afterward, and reiterated Tuesday, that he will veto both.
While at first glance the squabble could be characterized as a local feud between administrators and politicians, concerns about the use of emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic by state and local government executives and agencies are being raised in state capitols, county seats and city halls nationwide.
The use of executive authority by governors has drawn scrutiny during the pandemic. Since February, all 50 states are operating under federal/state emergency declarations simultaneously for the first time in the nation’s history.
Between March and June, 1,968 COVID-19 executive orders, proclamations and directives were issued by governors, according to the Council of State Governments (CSG).
But local governments actually have the most sweeping emergency powers in public health crises. Local leaders are granted extraordinary authority during an emergency because they are closest to the scene of the emergency.
According to the St. Louis County Council, however, Page’s exertion of executive authority during the pandemic emergency has essentially removed them from the decision-making process.
“Up until this point, we haven’t been consulted as your elected legislative body,” Councilman Tim Fitch told Page said Monday.
Without putting brakes on Page’s emergency powers, Fitch said, the council is forced to “leave all of these important decisions to just one man.”
The bills also apply to county health department emergency orders, requiring council approval to extend them beyond 15 days and to determine how long they should last.
The new laws are not designed to preempt existing directives issued by Page or the county health department, Councilwoman Rita Heard Days said, noting the countywide mask mandate remains in place.
“It is not about masks, it is not about social distancing – it’s about inclusion and collaborating with your legislative branch of government,” Days said, noting Page’s administration has unilaterally allocated $173.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding.
“Not once we were asked our thoughts or priorities,” she said.
Opponents argued the bills will do “politicize” local emergency responses. Page’s directives and county health department orders reflect the best advice from public health experts during an extraordinary crisis, they said.
“I call on my colleagues to put public health ahead of politics and vote no on these bills,” Chairwoman Lisa Clancy said, noting the measures are opposed by the Missouri State Medical Association.
During the council’s Oct. 13 meeting, Clancy successfully delayed a vote on the measures citing an overwhelming response from residents, mostly in opposition.
Over the course of five days, more than 800 of 2,230 emailed comments were read into the record before the convened council. On Monday, with 1,400 still unread, Fitch called for a vote.
“I believe we’ve heard more comments than in the history of county government,” he said.
Page Tuesday accused the council of playing politics during a pandemic and reiterated his intent to veto both.
“This is an election cycle and now eight months into this pandemic there is a sudden interest from some to have council involvement in determining how long public health orders should be in place,” he told the council. “Jeopardizing lives to score a few political points is careless and it sets us back.”