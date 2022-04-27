(The Center Square) – The St. Louis County Council on Tuesday approved $6 million in federal COVID-19 funds to demolish an abandoned shopping mall.
The council voted 6-0 to transfer funds from the county's American Rescue Plan Act allocation for the destruction of Jamestown Mall. The mall had approximately one million square feet of retail space and opened in 1973. It once had more than 100 stores, including Sears, Dillard's, Macy's and JCPenney, before closing in 2014.
"Our community has had to live with this unsafe, grotesque, humiliating, demoralizing property," said Shalonda Webb, a Democrat councilwoman who has the mall in her district and sponsored the appropriation. "Can you imagine walking out of your $400,000 home and driving five minutes away and have to look at that?"
Two Republican members praised Webb's work and said the demolition was overdue.
"This is what this kind of money should be used for," said councilman Mark Harder. "I think it will be a diamond in the rough once it's all cleaned up. If nothing else, if we can't get anything (developed) there, it would be a great park. But what's there is dangerous, unhealthy and brings down values in that whole area."
Councilman Tim Fitch, a Republican and familiar with the area from formerly serving as chief of St. Louis County Police, thanked Webb for her persistence.
"It should have been dealt with many years ago," Fitch said. "I recognize the strong headwinds you had all the way through this project. People were fighting you, trying to stop you from getting money to demolish this thing and I just want to say how happy I am that you pushed your way through it."
Ace's Adventures, an online video channel devoted to documenting what remains of abandoned malls, posted a video of the interior of Jamestown Mall in June 2020.
"This place has gone to hell," the video narrator said while recording. "This place is trashed and in the four years of Ace's Adventures, this is hands down the nastiest, moldiest place that I have ever been… There are parts of this mall that even I would not go in. The Dillard's wing is hands down the most disgusting, moldiest, most dangerous place I have ever seen in my entire life."