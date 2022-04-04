(The Center Square) – The City of St. Louis is following St. Louis County in asking citizens for input in spending hundreds of millions of federal COVID-19 funds.
Last week, the City of St. Louis launched an online survey asking residents to prioritize how $250 million in funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) should be spent. It also intends to hold town hall meetings, roundtable discussions and additional conversations with community leaders and stakeholders.
St. Louis County conducted an online survey and held seven town hall meetings in February and March to obtain input on spending the approximately $86 million in ARPA funds awaiting allocation.
The city’s Board of Estimate and Apportionment allocated more than $129 million in federal funds last month. The proposed spending includes:
- $70 million for capital improvement projects, including repaving major streets, tree trimming, addressing illegal dumping, additional lighting, bridge replacement and repairs, vehicle upgrades for the Division of Refuse and continued upgrades to the city’s jail.
- $10.7 million in contracts for unhoused and housing unstable families, including mortgage assistance, emergency shelter, rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing, wraparound services;
- $5 million to reduce backlog of recipients for the Healthy Home Repair program;
- $1.5 million to establish an economic empowerment hub for entrepreneurs on the city’s north side;
- $2.5 million for a revolving loan fund for community development organizations and neighborhood-based planning efforts on the city’s north side.
The appropriations must be passed by the Board of Aldermen and then forwarded to the mayor for final approval.
U.S. Treasury guidelines require ARPA funds to be spent on the following:
- Replace lost public sector revenue, using this funding to provide government services up to the amount of revenue lost due to the pandemic;
- Respond to the far-reaching public health and negative economic impacts of the pandemic by supporting the health of communities and helping households, small businesses, impacted industries, nonprofits, and the public sector recover from economic impacts;
- Provide premium pay for essential workers, offering additional support to those who have and will bear the greatest health risks because of their service in critical sectors
- Invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure, making necessary investments to improve access to clean drinking water, support vital wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, and expand affordable access to broadband internet.
“Community input has always guided the way my administration looks to spend American Rescue Plan Act funds,” St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones said in a statement announcing the survey. “We’re already working to help thousands of families put food on the table, expand community violence intervention programs, and provide free public transit to our youth, but it’s just the beginning. The City wants to hear from residents about how they want to prioritize the remaining hundreds of millions of dollars still heading to St. Louis.”
During the county town hall meetings, it reported allocation of $108 million of $193 million in ARPA funds. The county’s online ARPA expenditure report stated the amount allocated and total spent to date:
- Negative economic impacts: $5 million ($4.3 million spent on household assistance and eviction prevention)
- Premium pay: $5.7 million (Justice services spent $601,792 of an allocation of $5.1 million)
- Public health: $11.9 million ($389,278 spent on vaccine incentives; none of $8.7 million allocated for COVID-19 testing and vaccination spent, nor $2.1 million in public health payroll costs)
- Administration: $1 million ($215,634 spent on administrative expenses)
- Revenue Replacement: $84.2 million (all money spent).