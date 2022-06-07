(The Center Square) – Calls are growing for the president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen to resign after last week's federal indictment on bribery charges.
Lewis Reed, president since 2007 and an alderman since 1999, was charged with two counts of bribery in U.S. District Court on June 2. Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, charged with two counts of bribery and another count of fraud in the same indictment, resigned on June 3. Former Alderman John Collins-Muhammad, also charged with two counts of bribery and another count of fraud in the indictment, resigned several weeks ago.
"In lieu of recent events and after receiving several phone calls, emails and social media posts from my constituents in the 78th district, I hereby request that you resign as President of the Board of Aldermen swiftly and immediately," Rep. Rasheen Aldridge Jr., D-St. Louis, wrote a letter to Reed on Monday and posted it on social media. "As a representative of the State of Missouri who represents over 36,000 individuals from multiple wards in the city, I must do what is right and listen to the people who I serve and represent. Our city deserves to have trust and integrity restored, and with the recent allegations on your part, that can only happen if you step aside."
Information on a protest outside Reed's home late this afternoon was posted on social media, but people began gathering outside his home with signs on Monday, including one that read, "You stole from SLPS (St. Louis Public School) kids."
Megan Green, Alderperson of the 15th ward and chairman of the Education and Youth Matters Committee, also posted her letter requesting Reed's resignation on social media.
"I have been calling out concerns about the lack of transparency and insider politics played with regard to our tax incentive system since being elected to the Board of Aldermen," Green wrote. "It is clear that any system that allows for these types of alleged crimes to occur is a broken system."