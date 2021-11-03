(The Center Square) – Litigation challenging how Missouri officials in May awarded a seven-year prison health care contract worth up to $1.4 billion is likely to continue in court deliberations and appeals into 2022, but one thing will be certain by Monday – what contractor will be providing medical services for 28,000 inmates in 20 Missouri prisons beginning Nov. 14.
Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green in September said he’ll either extend or repeal his injunction preventing the new prison health care contract from being implemented – or call for the state to rebid the contract – no later than Nov. 8, after the conclusion of a three-day trial in his Jefferson City courtroom.
During Wednesday’s first day of that trial, likely to finish Thursday, attorneys for two health care providers and the state squared off with the company that currently has the contract and the company that won the contract, accusing each other of bad faith.
Tennessee-based Corizon Health held the Missouri DOC contract for 28 years. It’s being paid $152.8 million for prison medical services in Fiscal Year (FY22), which began July 1, the third straight year in which DOC health care funding remained the same.
Corizon, the nation’s biggest for-profit correctional health care provider, was one of five companies that bid for the seven-year DOC contract.
On May 28, the state’s Office of Administration and Division of Purchasing awarded the contract to Centurion Health, a subsidiary of Clayton-based Centene.
Centurion submitted a winning bid of $174.6 million annually for three years, followed by four annual options to renew. If fully renewed over the seven-year span, it could be worth more than $1.4 billion. Centurion was to assume management of the system on Nov. 1.
In late August, Corizon sued the state’s Division of Purchasing in a lawsuit seeking to stop the state from awarding the new contract to Centurion when its contract expired on Oct. 31 and a ruling requiring the contract to be rebid.
Green granted Corizon’s request for a restraining order blocking Centurion’s Nov. 1 take-over of the DOC’s healthcare system until Nov. 14, He also set a trial date for Nov. 3 and said he would rule no later than Nov. 8.
In opening arguments Wednesday, Corizon attorney Jennifer Griffin said Centurion should have been disqualified for submitting “false and misleading information” in its bid and engaging in misconduct during the bidding process.
Centurion failed to report executives involved in its Missouri bid were fired over alleged violations of Tennessee purchasing laws, Corizon maintains, saying the disclosures would have affected scoring of the Missouri bids.
“Defendants employed unfair practices in the procurement process, A bidder who engages in this conduct cannot be the best,” Griffin said, noting Centurion was chosen despite having the highest bid of the five; Corizon’s $159 million bid was second-lowest.
Missouri Assistant Attorney General Craig Jacobs countered that the state followed its procurement law and that Centurion strengthened its bid by firing the executive involved in the Tennessee controversy.
Besides, he said, Corizon does not have the legal right to bring the lawsuit because, “The basic rule is that a failed vendor does not have standing,” and referred to the state’s brief which claims Corizon is also guilty of not disclosing pertinent information.
Corizon has “unclean hands” because it did not tell the state that out was out-bid in retaining its Michigan’s prison healthcare contract and, thus, has no legal standing to sue the state, Jacobs said.
“Just as plaintiff has alleged that Centurion failed to notify the defendants that it lost a contract with Tennessee, plaintiff similarly failed to notify the defendants … it had lost a contract in the state of Michigan,” he argued.