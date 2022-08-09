(The Center Square) – Residents of St. Louis and St. Charles County who filed extensions to pay federal tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service might be eligible for another extension after the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) declared the counties disaster areas after last week’s flooding.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced on Monday President Joe Biden’s approval of the state’s request for a major disaster declaration. Some areas of the St. Louis region had approximately nine inches of rain during a four-day span in late July.
Last week, the IRS announced storm victims in parts of Kentucky now have until Nov. 15 to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. The previous deadline was Oct. 17.
“The IRS is offering relief to any area designated by FEMA as qualifying for individual or public assistance,” the IRS media release on Kentucky stated.
Eric Smith, a spokesman for the IRS, told The Center Square announcements regarding IRS relief typically are made a day or two after FEMA’s declaration of a disaster area.
“The IRS automatically provides filing and penalty relief to any taxpayer with an IRS address of record located in the disaster area,” the media release on Kentucky relief stated. “Therefore, taxpayers do not need to contact the agency to get this relief. However, if an affected taxpayer receives a late filing or late payment penalty notice from the IRS that has an original or extended filing, payment or deposit due date falling within the postponement period, the taxpayer should call the number on the notice to have the penalty abated.”
The statement also said the IRS would work with any taxpayer who lives outside the disaster area but whose records necessary to meet a deadline occurring during the postponement period are located in the affected area.