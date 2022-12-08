(The Center Square) – Short-term rental units in Kansas City are causing problems with rowdiness and revenue, according to city officials.
Douglas Jones, city auditor, presented information during a council business session on Thursday on the loss of millions from its inability to collect some taxes and short-term rental unit owners failing to pay for permits. Several council members communicated constituent complaints of loud and disruptive behavior and large parties taking place at the rentals.
Councilwoman Ryana Parks-Shaw stated some residents call with complaints from rentals not listed on online intermediary sites, such as Airbnb or Vrbo.
“I think it’s important to make sure that multiple departments are working collaboratively to establish this process so we can truly get the enforcement our residents are seeking,” Parks-Shaw said.
Jones presented information showing gaps in the enforcement of permits for short-term rental units and the impact of lost revenue. Kansas City lost estimated revenues of $2.28 million in convention and tourism taxes and $353,600 in hotel and motel occupancy fees, according to an audit published in November. The city is unable to collect the taxes due to Missouri state law defining a hotel as having more than eight bedrooms.
A separate report from Jones’ office found 11% of an estimated 1,900 short-term rental units in Kansas City had permits. Only 7% of the units complied with getting a permit since the requirement began with a 2018 ordinance. It resulted in only $129,000 in permit revenue being collected when the city expected $1.13 million.
“The city only received about $17,500 in renewal fees from short-term rental hosts,” Jones said. “If all 1,800 units in (online) listings in August had been registered as required, and if only 30% of those were renewals, the city should have expected to collect over $100,000 in renewal fees last year.”
Councilman Kevin O’Neill encouraged the city to improve its ability to enforce the ordinance.
“We have knowledge of where these places are because people are calling them in,” O’Neill said. “I know we pass a lot of ordinances that don't have any backbone because there's no compliance. And if we're going to introduce an ordinance, that's great. But if we don't have compliance, it's worthless.”
Jones proposed five recommendations to solve the problem, including a new ordinance prohibiting rentals from listing, offering or advertising short-term rentals without a permit and addressing the role of intermediaries to demonstrate attempts to get compliance with ordinances. He recommended appropriate staffing levels to manage permitting for the short-term rentals. He also showed how intermediaries and hosts comply with regulations in Nashville, Denver, Portland and San Francisco.
Mayor Quinton Lucas said the problems should be immediately addressed.
“I'm not trying to come at anybody, just looking at a challenge in the institution, which is that a lot of neighborhood people have just gotten so fed up that it's almost become ignored,” Lucas said. “It’s like the trash (problem) of yesteryear. All these other things take us three years to answer. I don't think this needs three years to be answered.”