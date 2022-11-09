(The Center Square) – The shades of red and blue remain the same throughout most of Missouri after Tuesday’s elections.
Republicans continued to maintain majorities in the Missouri Legislature and the party holds six of the eight U.S. Congressional seats.
Missouri House
Unofficial results from the Missouri Secretary of State’s office show Republicans will maintain a supermajority with 111 of the 163 seats, down three from the 2020 election. The 52 seats won by the Democrats is the most in six elections.
Missouri Senate
There was no flipping of seats in the Senate as the Republican party held its 14 seats and Democrats held three.
The closest Senate race was in District 24 and won by Democrat Tracy McCreery. Democrat Jill Schupp, who was term limited, served the district since 2014. The district was redrawn this year and expanded to the western part of St. Louis County, traditionally supportive of Republican candidates. McCreery defeated Republican George Hruza by a 53% to 45% margin. Hruza, a medical doctor, invested more than a million dollars of his own money into the campaign and McCreery also raised and spent more than $1 million on her campaign.
Congressional Offices
Democrat incumbent candidates won easily in Missouri’s two largest urban areas. Republican candidates won convincingly in the other six Congressional districts.
Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis, defeated Republican Andrew Jones by 49 percentage points in the First District. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Kansas City, defeated Republican Jacob Turk by 24 points in the Fifth District.
Republican incumbent Ann Wagner will continue representing District Two after defeating Democrat challenger Trish Gunby, a state representative from western St. Louis County, by a 55% to 43% margin.
Republican incumbent Blaine Luetkemeyer defeated Democrat challenger Bethany Mann by 30 points to represent District 3.
Republican Mark Alford, a former television news anchor, won the race to represent District Four. He defeated Democrat Jack Truman by 45 percentage points. Alford defeated Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, by 16 points in the August Republican primary. The seat was recently held by Republican Vicky Hartzler, who made an unsuccessful run for the party’s nomination for the seat of retiring Republican U.S. Senator Roy Blunt.
Republican incumbent Sam Graves defeated Democrat Henry Martin by 43 points to continue representing District 6.
Republican Eric Burlison, a Senator representing Christian and part of Greene County in southwest Missouri, won the race to represent the Seventh District. He defeated Democrat Kristen Radaker-Sheafer by 44 points. Republican Billy Long previously held the seat before making an unsuccessful run to be the party’s nominee for the U.S. Senate in August.
Republican incumbent Jason Smith defeated Democrat Randi McCallian to remain the representative in District 8.