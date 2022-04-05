(The Center Square) – Seven Missouri universities will receive a portion of $988,121 in grants to increase the physical and educational capacity of professional nursing programs.
The Missouri State Board of Nursing announced the awards through its Nursing Education Incentive Program (NEIP) in March. The funding, made possible through legislative appropriation, comes from the State Board. There were 13 proposals for the 2022 funds.
“The Governor has made it clear that his priorities include workforce, infrastructure, and health care,” Lori Scheidt, executive director of the Board of Nursing, said. “He has all departments working in synergy on these priorities. We are extremely proud of our Missouri nursing programs for proposing solutions to the nursing shortage and embracing innovation.”
The Missouri Economic Research and Information Center analyzed 87,000 online job postings for the health care science and services industry in Missouri during 2021. The research found that 18% of the openings were for registered nurses.
The following nursing schools will receive grants:
Avila University ($146,257): Simulation and lab equipment will be purchased and funds will provide the first-year salary for one new full-time nursing instructor.
Graceland University ($138,168): A community partnership with a local clinical partner will be created to provide senior-level students with employment opportunities. They will work as care technicians, enhance staffing patterns and help students prepare for practice.
North Central Missouri College ($145,189): Simulation lab resources will be purchased to assist with clinical decision making and judgement. Funds also will be allocated to increase nursing program retention.
Research College ($147,712): Expansion of clinical learning experiences will be made possible through new simulation lab resources. Funds will be devoted to expand the nursing program by 25% by academic year 2023-24.
University of Central Missouri ($149,070): One faculty position will be added to expand the existing nurse educator program. Scholarships will be provided for seven nurse educator students for graduate programs. They will then serve as nurse educators at the undergraduate level.
University of Missouri-Kansas City ($150,000): Funds will be allocated for 10 graduate nursing students scholarships to become nurse educators. Some of the funding will be utilized to enhance educational technology resources.
Webster University ($111,725): A new program to reach more students in rural and underserved areas of the state will be created. It will transition the existing graduate-level nurse educator program to a “live virtual” program for nurse educator students. The grant will cover course development, instructional design, external media and content experts.
The Missouri State Board of Nursing is under the Division of Professional Registration, which is under the Department of Commerce and Insurance. The organizations work in cooperation with the Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development.