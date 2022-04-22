(The Center Square) – When the Senate sends the state budget back to the Missouri House of Representatives next week, Attorney General Eric Schmitt won’t have a requested $500,000 for staff salary increases.
Several media outlets reported Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, asked for the cut during an appropriations committee on Wednesday due to complaints from constituents concerning Schmitt’s lawsuits against school districts during the pandemic. In January, Schmitt filed lawsuits against 36 school districts with mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a meeting with reporters on Thursday, Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia and majority leader, said both public school districts and Schmitt, who is running for the Republican nomination for the seat of retiring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, probably made poor decisions.
“Clearly, there were a lot of unprecedented things that happened in and around COVID and the response to COVID,” Rowden said. “Would I say that schools handled everything just right? Absolutely not. Would I say that probably the attorney general went a little out of his way for political purposes? Yeah, probably. There's probably a little bit of blame to go around both sides.”
Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan and President Pro Tem, agreed with a previous statement made Rowden pertaining to the attorney general’s authority to sue public entities.
“I think Senator Hough is making a point,” said Schatz, who also is running for the Republican nomination for Blunt’s U.S. Senate seat. “I think he's a little dissatisfied with the tactics that the attorney general has used. As Senator Rowden has stated, I think it's well within the rights of the attorney general to go down that path. But whether this was more of an ability to draw attention to himself and his office for that purpose, I think the attorney general has made it adamantly clear that he has done some things that draw attention. So, I think this is something that draws a little bit of attention as well to this process.”
Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Independence, said Schmitt’s budget reduction wasn’t sufficient.
“I don't think you need to be a Democrat or Republican to understand what he's done is pretty embarrassing to the state in filing lawsuit after lawsuit and losing lawsuit after lawsuit,” Rizzo said. “I think half a million dollars is probably not enough, but it’s something that obviously needed to be done. I wish he would file lawsuits to figure out how to get my phone from being spammed all day about a car warranty.”
Rizzo said Schmitt should spend more time enforcing the state’s no-call registry instead of suing school districts.
“If he can’t handle the spam calls on my phone, I don’t want him to decide what’s getting taught in my schools,” Rizzo said. “I just wish we would be more professional about how he goes about his business and stop running for the U.S. Senate with state taxpayer dollars.”