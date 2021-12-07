(The Center Square) – Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Tuesday threatened legal action against all Missouri public school districts and local public health agencies if they don’t follow a Cole County Judge’s order making mask mandates, quarantines and other orders unconstitutional.
“Public health authorities and school districts have gone unchecked, issuing illegal and unconstitutional orders in their quest to aggregate, maintain, and exert their new-found power,” Schmitt said in a media release announcing the distribution of the letters. “My Office will enforce the Court’s order across the state.”
In an 18-page judgment on Nov. 23, Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green ruled in favor of Shannon Robinson, B&R STL and Church of the Word, who filed suit against the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services last December. They argued DHSS policies should not be able to “abolish representative government in the creation of public health laws” and “authorize closure of a school or assembly based on the unfettered opinion of an unelected official.”
Schmitt’s letter warned the school districts and health departments to expect legal action against them for all health-related orders.
“Failure to follow the court’s judgement may result in enforcement action against you to remove orders the court has determined are unconstitutional and illegal,” Schmitt wrote in both letters. “We encourage you to take immediate action to remove all unconstitutional and illegal orders.”
Schmitt, a Republican candidate for the seat of retiring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, demanded an end to all orders.
“The recent decision from the Cole County Circuit Court is consequential as it relates to public health orders,” he said in a statement. “Today, I sent a letter to public health agencies and school districts across the state informing them of the decision and demanding they rescind and cease enforcement and publicizing of public health orders, mask mandates, quarantine orders, or other orders that were declared null and void by the recent decision.”
In August, Schmitt filed a lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools’ enforcement of a mask mandate and asked for class-action status against approximately 50 Missouri public schools with a mask requirement. The class-action status was denied by Boone County Circuit Judge Brouck Jacobs in September, but the lawsuit is continuing.
The leader of a collaborative of 60 public school districts in St. Louis said the situation is confusing. Paul Ziegler, the chief executive officer of EducationPlus, said the governor's office stated there's a 30-day window to appeal Judge Green's ruling. However, several media outlets reported Schmitt won't appeal, even though DHSS leadership requested it.
"There's a bit of confusion as to why there would be a letter coming out today from the Attorney General saying enforcement needs to happen now," Ziegler said. "And if you're in St. Louis County, it's my understanding there's another hearing with the Attorney General's office on Thursday.
"Throughout all this, our superintendents and school boards have been thoughtful from the start of the pandemic about keeping kids safe and keeping them in school. I think we've done a good job this year as we've learned more about how to how to manage mitigation, and we've done that through local control."
In the letter to public health departments, Schmitt said their orders violate the law.
“Under this judgment, all mask mandates, quarantine orders, and other public health orders that are based on any of the invalidated regulations or issued outside the protections of the Missouri Administrative Procedure Act are null and void,” Schmitt wrote. “You should stop enforcing and publicizing any such orders immediately. Failure to follow the court’s judgment may result in enforcement action against you to remove orders the court has determined are unconstitutional and illegal. We encourage you to take immediate action to remove all unconstitutional and illegal orders.”
A vote to approve a countywide mask mandate is on Tuesday's agenda of the St. Louis County Council. Meeting documents cite a DHSS report stating “mask mandates slowed the spread of the coronavirus in St. Louis County this year and that jurisdictions in Missouri with mask mandates only averaged 15.8 cases per day for every 100,000 residents while unmasked areas averaged 21.7 cases, as described, further stating that the Council must uphold its commitment to serve the residents of our region by doing what we know will slow the spread of COVID-19 …”