(The Center Square) – Republican Gov. Mike Parson chose Andrew Bailey, his current chief counsel, to become Missouri’s attorney general on Wednesday and said running for the office in 2024 was essential.
“The governor has made it clear it’s in the best interest to carry on the legacy of excellence of my predecessors,” Bailey said, referring to previous Republicans Eric Schmitt, who was elected to the U.S. Senate in November, and Josh Hawley, whom Schmitt replaced when he was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2018. “The office needs stability and so I intend to provide precisely that.”
Parson said he interviewed several candidates but continually saw Bailey, a U.S. Army veteran who was twice deployed to Iraq, as the best candidate to become the state’s chief law enforcement officer. Parson praised Bailey’s work on ending elective abortions in the state, strengthening Second Amendment protections and supporting law enforcement.
“Andrew was critical in helping us safeguard local controls throughout the COVID-19 pandemic by preventing mask and vaccine mandates, keeping schools open and protecting Missourians’ freedom to make decisions for themselves and their families,” Parson said.
Bailey, 41, thanked Parson for the opportunity to serve the governor’s office.
“I have learned many valuable lessons in both civic virtue and statesmanship from Governor Parson,” Bailey said. “It's been a remarkable time in our state's history. And it has been an honor to get to be a part of it and to have the governor put his faith and his trust in me based on my performance here on his staff.”
Bailey said he would undertake a comprehensive review of the office and its current cases. Schmitt was scheduled on Wednesday to depose President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, as part of a lawsuit alleging government collusion with social media companies to suppress speech during the pandemic.
“It's going to take time to look at every case that the office has in front of it, all the personnel that the office has, where those needs are and how those cases are moving,” Bailey said. “But let me say this as well: There's a legacy of excellence that both General Hawley and General Schmitt are leaving behind that I intend to continue and carry on. We're always going to look for ways to get better. But what I do know is when Missourians who value liberty want someone to stand in the gap against federal overreach, I'm going to be the attorney general who does precisely that.”
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, urged Bailey to dismiss all of Schmitt's lawsuits.
"Upon taking over in January, Attorney General-designee Andrew Bailey must immediately move to dismiss every one of Schmitt's frivolous lawsuits that hasn't already been laughed out of court," Quade said in a statement. "This is an essential step to restoring the integrity of the office and demonstrating that, for the first time in years, Missouri has an attorney general who will put the legal interests of all Missourians ahead of the political ambitions of one."
While answering questions from reporters, Bailey was asked about his role in Parson taking legal action against the St. Louis Post-Dispatch when it notified the state’s department of education about a security flaw on its public-facing website.
“As with any issue that comes before the governor's office, it goes through a process,” Bailey said. “That one went through a process that went beyond this office and that issue has been resolved. But let me say this… the revised statutes of Missouri says that unauthorized access, conversion and theft of state data is a crime. I would discourage anyone from violating that statute.”