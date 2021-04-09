(The Center Square) – In 1940, Missouri voters approved a constitutional amendment creating a non-partisan system to attract high-quality judges “in the least political way and ultimately gives the people the final say.”
After a generation of “Boss Tom” Pendergast’s political machine manipulating the state’s judicial system, Missourians adopted the Missouri Plan as a way to take politics out of the courtroom.
Eighty years later, Missouri Republicans want to remove another perceived irritant from the state’s court system – attorneys.
That’s right, said Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, Thursday, the biggest problem with the state’s court system isn’t political bias but the domination of attorneys – trial lawyers, specifically – which makes the courts nonpartisan, but hardly unbiased.
“We’re not dealing with a Republican-Democratic bias, we’re dealing with attorneys,” White told the Senate Government Accountability & Fiscal Oversight Committee.
White was speaking in support of Senate Joint Resolution 14, filed by Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, which would ask state voters to approve a constitutional amendment repealing the Missouri Plan and replacing it with a federal-style system where the governor appoints judges to the state Supreme Court and appeals courts, with state Senate confirmation.
“I would rather see a duly elected governor be able to choose, kind of like the president gets to choose,” Brattin said. “I’m not too fond of the way it is currently done.”
Under the Missouri Plan, otherwise known as the Non-Partisan Court Plan, judges are nominated by a judicial commission and then selected by the governor. After their first 12 months on the bench and the end of each term, nonpartisan judges must receive a majority vote in a retention election.
In the city of St. Louis, and in St. Louis, Jackson, Clay, Platte and Greene counties, judges apply for their positions on the bench and are selected on the basis of merit by a panel.
SJR 14 would repeal the selection of judges for the Missouri Supreme Court and the Court of Appeals through appointment by the governor on nomination from the Appellate Judicial Commission.
Judges of those courts “shall be appointed by the Governor with the advice and consent of the Senate,” under the resolution.
Brattin’s proposal is opposed by the Missouri Bar Association, Missouri Organization of Defense Lawyers and the Missouri Association of Trial Attorneys (MATA).
MATA’s David Klarich said his organization has fought similar proposals over the decades seeking the “reinsertion of partisan politics onto the bench.”
“We have not seen a problem with the nonpartisan court plan that would justify its modification to this extent,” he said. “You’ve all heard the phrase ‘elections have consequences.’ Well that’s the last thing you want when it comes to the judiciary.”
Missouri Bar General Counsel Eric Jennings said the bill seeks to impose a federal style appointment system that would require — as the U.S. Senate does — the Missouri Senate to meet through the year instead of just from January through May.
“How would interim appointments be handled? Would the governor be calling the senate back continually?” he asked. “Judicial vacancies do not only happen the first five months of the year.”
Lawmakers placed a proposed constitutional amendment addressing the Missouri Plan before voters in 2012. It was overwhelmingly defeated with only 23 percent of voters favor.
Brattin said that ultimately, state elected officials should be the ones appointing justices and shaping the judiciary because, as Klarich said, “elections have consequences.”
“There is partisanship in these elections,” Brattin said. “It’s just where do we want partisanship? Is it by the people who were elected by the people, or is it the insider baseball elections within the Bar Association?”