(The Center Square) – Student engagement, behavior and academic performance programs in middle schools probably won't be effective after a traumatic societal event, according to new research.
Keith Herman, a professor of educational, school and counseling psychology at the University of Missouri College of Education and Human Development, led a multi-year $2.9 million research project, funded by the Department of Education's Institute of Education Sciences, to determine the effectiveness of CHAMPS (Conversation, Help, Activity, Movement, Participation, Success). The program was developed decades ago to help middle school teachers improve student performance. The four-year project (2013-2017) found students in CHAMPS classrooms did better on Missouri Assessment Program testing in communications and better math scores on the Stanford Achievement Test.
After the shooting of Michael Brown by a Ferguson Police Officer in 2014, Herman reanalyzed data gathered during research of a nearby St. Louis County school district where CHAMPS was being implemented. The data involved more than 100 middle school teachers and 1,450 students.
Herman discovered the positive outcomes of CHAMPS impacted all students equally before the shooting. However, all achievement benefits for Black students disappeared after the shooting.
"We noticed, anecdotally, a difference in the classrooms in schools with predominantly Black student populations," Herman said in an interview with The Center Square. "It seemed to be a different level of distraction, a level of irritation, among students and teachers. We were interested in how this event affects the implementation of the program."
As the data was analyzed, Herman said they attempted to keep an open mind. He said there wasn't a clear hypothesis if events in Ferguson were undermining the effectiveness of the CHAMPS initiative.
"We also were open to the possibility that, during traumatic times, kids and adults actually benefit the most from structure and predictability," Herman said. "That's what CHAMPS provides. We were open to the possibility CHAMPS might have served a preventative role."
Herman said the research highlights how traumatic societal events, in general, could undermine the well-being and mental health of some individuals.
"I think there are other aspects besides traumatic events that probably can play a role as well," Herman said. "We all need to be more mindful of that so we can unpack what the intervention is doing and how some outside factors might be impacting these things."
Herman said the research is the basis for approximately 12 scientific journal articles, newsletter stories or book chapters.
"We definitely take very seriously the taxpayer's role here in these studies," Herman said. "I think educating people about how these funds are used is very important."