(The Center Square) – After winning Tuesday's election to become Missouri's next U.S. Senator, Eric Schmitt reminded supporters how his father worked for the brewery that funded his opponent.
"Only in America could the son of a night-shift worker at Anheuser-Busch go on to run for the United States Senate against an heiress from one of the most iconic and wealthy families in Missouri and win," Schmitt, the Republican Attorney General, told supporters after he defeated Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine.
Busch Valentine, who entered the race for the Democratic nomination two days before the primary filing deadline, is the daughter of August Busch Jr. She highlighted her career as a nurse during the campaign while acknowledging her father led Anheuser-Busch Companies to become the largest brewery in the world in the 1950s. She poured millions of her own money into her campaign and gained 42% of the vote as Schmitt finished with 55%.
Schmitt said Busch Valentine was kind and gracious in conceding defeat during a phone call.
"I want to thank her tonight for running a tough and spirited campaign," Schmitt said. "The people of Missouri voted for a new direction and a new generation of leadership to save America."
Schmitt's campaign focused on President Joe Biden's economic policies and border security. While thanking voters, Schmitt reached out to those who didn't support him.
"I want to thank every Missourian who voted in this election, especially those who voted for me," Schmitt said. "But for those who didn't, let me say this: I hope to earn your trust in the Senate because I intend to be a senator for all Missourians."
Schmitt won the seat of retiring Republican U.S. Senator Roy Blunt. Schmitt, who was born and raised in St. Louis County, earned an undergraduate degree at Truman State University and juris doctor degree from St. Louis University. He practiced law for 16 years and served as an alderman in Glendale, a suburb of St. Louis. He was twice elected to the Missouri Senate. After he was term limited, he successfully ran for state treasurer.
Schmitt was appointed attorney general after Josh Hawley was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2018. He successfully ran for another term in 2020.
Busch Valentine earned a nursing degree from St. Louis University and a master's degree in pastoral studies from Aquinas Institute of Theology in St. Louis.
"It's going to be easy right now to feel discouraged – even hopeless," Busch Valentine posted on social media late Tuesday night. "But please do not give up this fight. Meaningful change does not happen overnight. Progress toward a stronger, brighter future for Missouri is built over time by people like you. And I'm still on your side."
In the only statewide office race, Republican Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick defeated Democrat Alan Green by a 21-point margin to become the next State Auditor.
"Congratulations to Missouri's next U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt and State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick on their well-earned election victories," Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who will now appoint replacements for Schmitt and Fitzpatrick, posted on social media. "Guided by common sense, conservative principles, and family values, we know both men will be exceptional leaders that serve our state with the dignity and respect that Missourians deserve and demand."
The last time a Democrat candidate won a statewide election in Missouri was in 2012 when Claire McCaskill won the race for the U.S. Senate and Jay Nixon won to become governor.