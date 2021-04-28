(The Center Square) – A coalition of religious leaders on Wednesday voiced opposition to proposed legislation allowing concealed firearms in places of worship.
Mitchell Rozanski, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of St. Louis, spoke for all four of Missouri’s Roman Catholic bishops and welcomed leaders of seven other denominations and faith groups in denouncing House Bill 944.
“We should not have to do this,” Rozanski told reporters during a news conference at the Archdiocese offices. “It is a clear violation prohibiting the free exercise of religion and freedom of speech. Our churches, shrines, temples, synagogues, mosques and other houses of worship are welcoming places of peace and prayer.”
House Bill 944, sponsored by Rep. Roger Reedy, R-Henry County, and co-sponsored by Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann, R-O’Fallon, changes a number of regulations related to firearms. In addition to allowing permitted concealed carrying of firearms in churches and other places of worship, they will be able to lawfully carry firearms on public transportation. It also lowers the minimum age to receive a concealed carry permit from 19 years of age to 18. It overwhelmingly passed in the House of Representatives last week by a vote of 109-36.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reported 63 homicides so far this year, compared to 47 this time last year and 262 in 2020. Kansas City reported 49 homicides so far this year after recording 182 in 2020.
“There are many ways legislators can work to make Missouri a safer place to live,” said the Rev. Traci Blackmon, associate general minister of Justice & Local Church Ministries for the United Church of Christ. “Removing the ability of religious institutions to determine who can legally bear arms while on their premises is not one of them. We are not a people who live our lives based on our personal fears. We encourage our legislators not to legislate based on their (fears). Religious freedom is a foundational principle of this country.”
Blackmon mentioned how the legislation was first composed to help livestock farmers and ranchers protect livestock from attack. Representatives of the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association and the Missouri Farm Bureau testified in favor of the legislation during a Rural Community Development Committee hearing in February. The bill allows farmers or ranchers to lawfully shoot a predator to livestock from a motorized vehicle on their private property. She said the bill was modified to harm the common good.
“Whether or not congregations allow legal weapons on their premises is a decision that congregations should make, not Missouri legislators,” said Blackmon, who served on the Ferguson Commission and was appointed by former President Barack Obama to an advisory council on faith-based and neighborhood partnerships.
Rev. Blackmon noted a recent religious liberty case where the Supreme Court ruled invalid an executive order limiting church attendance during the pandemic.
“How ironic it is that the Missouri Legislature thinks it can tell churches it must now let guns in?” she asked.
Amy Feder, a senior Rabbi at Temple Israel and president of the St. Louis Rabbinical and Cantorial Association, recalled a 2018 interfaith prayer service attended by many ministers in the room. It was after a gunman entered the Tree of Life Congregation synagogue in Pittsburgh and opened fire, killing 11 and wounding six, including four police officers.
“Every time since then, when I stand on the bimah or podium and look out at my congregation, I am worried and thinking about who might come into my home, my house, my worship and seek to harm the people I love,” Feder said.
Feder and Archbishop Rozanski mentioned precautions put in place to prevent shootings and other types of violence during worship services. Both said worshippers with concealed firearms in their assemblies will not enhance the safety of others.
“If there are people within our own community carrying firearms, people in our congregation and guests carrying weapons of their own, that it does not keep you safer,” Feder said. “It puts us more at risk.”
“Just think of this scenario,” Rozanski said. “There are more people with guns firing across the benches or seats of our congregations. How many more would be hit by gunfire under that scenario? That's what we're thinking about with the safety of our people … we cannot allow for a scenario that would put more people in danger.”
Also speaking in opposition to the legislation was the Bishop Robert T. Farr of the Missouri Conference of the United Methodist Church, Rev. Dr. Linden Bowie, Sr. Pastor, Zion Travelers Missionary Baptist Church and President of the Missionary Baptist State Convention, Bishop Deon Johnson of the Episcopal Diocese of Missouri, James Croft of the Ethical Society of St. Louis, and Bishop Sylvester Williams Sr., Presiding Prelate of the Third Episcopal District Leadership of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church.
Archbishop Rozanski was asked if the ecumenical coalition would take legal action to overturn the legislation if the bill is passed.
“I believe we're gathered here today and hoping that our voices will prevent this bill from being passed,” Archbishop Rozanski said. “However, if it is, I do believe that we're willing – just as we're standing together here now – to work together in ways to say this is unconstitutional.”