(The Center Square) – As city of St. Louis residents clean up after Memorial Day gatherings, they can resume sorting recyclables for pickup instead of putting them in regular trash bins.
Last July, a labor shortage forced the city’s refuse division to discontinue a separate pick up of recyclables. Last week, the city announced it was awarding a $3,000 incentive for new refuse truck operators with funding from the Streets Department personnel budget. The weekly pay rate is $1,204--$62,608 annually. Drivers get the incentive pay and the salary increases to $1,377–$71,604 annually after an 11-month working test period. The city announced it hired nine new drivers since the program started and is looking to hire more.
After discontinuing pickup of recycling in alleyways, the city encouraged residents to take recyclables to approximately 30 locations. Residential trash bills remained at $14 per month. Some residents wanted the charge reduced since they were hauling their own items to the recycling locations.
Last week, the city announced the resumption of alleyway recycling collection on Tuesday, May 31, and urged residents to resume or improve best practices for recycling. Approximately 80,000 households receive refuse services, and collections from all routes were recently evaluated. The city announced all routes will continue to receive trash pickup at least once a week and will monitor high-yield routes to determine if additional pickups are necessary.
“Alleyway recycling collection is an important and critical service that our residents rely on every week and despite the challenges the city faces, we are using data to inform and improve our operations,” Nancy Cross, Operations Director for the city, said in a statement. “We worked hard to get to this point and we ask for your patience as we work through any bumps in the road that will come along the way.”
The city hopes to improve its recycling rate from 11% to closer to the national rate of 34%. The city will be distributing educational materials and engaging residents to emphasize the importance of properly recycling.