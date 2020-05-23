(The Center Square) – Gov. Mike Parson’s Recover Mo campaign is aimed at quickly put workers across the state safely back to work.
“Missouri citizens and businesses are eager to get back to work," Parson said. "And now more than ever, they need our support to get back on their feet.”
Launched on May 18, Parson said the program is slated to host virtual job fairs with the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, where sharing details about short-term training programs and procedures that will allow people to quickly earn a certificate or industry-recognized credential is at the heart of the plan.
To help fund the mission, the department is poised to receive a $1.3 million RecoverMO Humanitarian Work Grant that will target dislocated workers and help MDHEWD provide temporary employment opportunities that range from grocery delivery, health care and contact tracing openings.
The department is expected to have access to the funds by June 1, and will be available to local workforce development boards over the next 45 days.
The state has received over $9 billion in Paycheck Protection Program assistance spread across nearly 79,000 businesses since the beginning of the month. Parson said the state is also exploring opportunities within federal stimulus funds to assist businesses with training and workforce needs.
“We are working together to develop and institute resilient and sustainable economic initiatives that promote prosperity in our state,” Director of Economic Development Rob Dixon told KSDK. “This is not a short-term recovery effort, and it will always be connected to our ability to deal with the virus.”